Viral question that’s been sweeping the internet: who would win in a fight between 100 ordinary, unarmed men vs a single gorilla?

Stump said: You'd need a particularly aggressive gorilla. Gorillas are apex motherfuckers on paper, but i doubt they'd have the nastiness to keep fighting 100 men. They might smash a couple and get the fuck out.



If the men were committed to the plan and willing to sacrifice themselves, you could probably do it with like 20. Everybody just hangs on to whatever part of the gorilla they can. Hang on for dear life and bite. Accept being ripped apart and having your neck bitten clean through, just hang on as long as you can. Then one of the men would work his way towards the head and gouge out the eyes.



After that, the gorilla, blinded and weighed down would become exhausted and enough men would be left over to start stomping the back of the head.



Humans without basic tools - at least a stick or a rock, are pretty fucking useless though.

Where are you going to find such kamikaze pilots among ordinary men, though? Most ordinary men are completely useless in life and death situations and can't fight for shit. They're going to break psychologically.You also have to consider the logistics. How many guys can be within human striking distance of the gorilla at the same time. There's not room enough for that many even if they're coming from all sides. So at any one time it's maybe 7-10 guys attacking, each of themineffectively. While one jab from the gorilla could send you right into the arms of Jim Caviezel. So what's really going to happen is that you'll have 80 guys scattering all over the place, running for their lives after they've seen what happened to the first 20.I would think going for the eyes would be a good idea, though, for sure. BTW, one of my best friends from when I was living in Australia actually got attacked by a shark many years ago (2008 IIRC). He survived by reaching back and putting his fingers in the shark's eye when it had a hold of his leg. It let go and thankfully an unbelievably brave woman jumped in, swam out and rescued him. Nobody likes getting eye poked.