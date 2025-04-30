Viral question that’s been sweeping the internet: who would win in a fight between 100 ordinary, unarmed men vs a single gorilla?

Sakuraba is #1
Silverback gorillas are massive creatures, weighing between 300 and 500 pounds. They’re incredibly strong, with estimates suggesting they’re 4 to 9 times stronger than a trained human male. Imagine tearing down small trees or bending iron bars with just your hands!
Their bite force is mind-blowing, reaching around 1,300 PSI, which is way stronger than a lion’s bite (650 PSI). They also have incredibly long arms, which they use to swat at their prey. And they’re super fast and agile, capable of sprinting short distances at around 20-25 mph and climbing with ease.
The only way the humans could stand a chance is if they launch a massive attack. If all 100 men attack at once, they could overwhelm the gorilla simply by sheer numbers.
However, this strategy comes with risks. The first few men would likely be killed or severely injured. The gorilla could easily maim several men before being exhausted.
To counter this, some men could work to immobilize the gorilla’s limbs while others attack it from behind or atop.
I still believe the gorilla would come out on top.
