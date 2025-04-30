Viral question that’s been sweeping the internet: who would win in a fight between 100 ordinary, unarmed men vs a single gorilla?

Silverback gorillas are massive creatures, weighing between 300 and 500 pounds. They’re incredibly strong, with estimates suggesting they’re 4 to 9 times stronger than a trained human male. Imagine tearing down small trees or bending iron bars with just your hands!

Their bite force is mind-blowing, reaching around 1,300 PSI, which is way stronger than a lion’s bite (650 PSI). They also have incredibly long arms, which they use to swat at their prey. And they’re super fast and agile, capable of sprinting short distances at around 20-25 mph and climbing with ease.

The only way the humans could stand a chance is if they launch a massive attack. If all 100 men attack at once, they could overwhelm the gorilla simply by sheer numbers.

However, this strategy comes with risks. The first few men would likely be killed or severely injured. The gorilla could easily maim several men before being exhausted.

To counter this, some men could work to immobilize the gorilla’s limbs while others attack it from behind or atop.

I still believe the gorilla would come out on top.

I once fought a pitbull at a gas station in Oakland, true story, I'll beat the shit out of 100 gorillas all by myself, also a true story
 
One hundred men would tear a gorilla to pieces.
 
Picking the gorilla if his agreesive an actually fight back.

no punch can hurt him and his bite force alone would do an absolute carange

Eddie Hall just said on Ariel's show that he thinks, that when he was at his biggest size, that two of him would beat a gorilla. LOL.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Picking the gorilla if his agreesive an actually fight back.

no punch can hurt him and his bite force alone would do an absolute carange
Exactly. He won't care about your kicks, punches, bites or choke attempts. So it doesn't matter much that it's 100 guys punching.
 
Sir Punchalot said:
I think the number is going to be a lot higher than that.
Unless you throw a Sherdogger in there.. of course.

IDK.. maybe one or two can grab the gorilla from behind? and a few start kicking him in the body/head?

BTW.. I was tempted to ask ChatGPT.. I wonder how many times it has been asked that lol
 
Sakuraba is #1 said:
If it's your average men, then it's doable, but at least a quarter will have to be prepared to sacrifice themselves for the greater good. And also the men will have to be united and not flee at the fight of the first group of maimed men

Now if it's 100 Sherdoggers then the question will have to be reversed: who's going to win between 100 gorillas and 1 Sherdogger?

Good luck . Although Male Silverback gorillas are just protectors of families and not really violent






 
Sir Punchalot said:
Exactly. He won't care about your kicks, punches, bites or choke attempts. So it doesn't matter much that it's 100 guys punching.
A gorilla still has testicles, I'm pretty sure it's going down after a good nut shot.
 
aerius said:
A gorilla still has testicles, I'm pretty sure it's going down after a good nut shot.
Possibly, but I'm not sure I'd risk pissing him off even more. An animal's pain tolerance can be pretty damn high.

Plus, keep in mind that he could be wearing a cup. It's the 2020s. Strange things keep happening all the time.
 
You'd need a particularly aggressive gorilla. Gorillas are apex motherfuckers on paper, but i doubt they'd have the nastiness to keep fighting 100 men. They might smash a couple and get the fuck out.

If the men were committed to the plan and willing to sacrifice themselves, you could probably do it with like 20. Everybody just hangs on to whatever part of the gorilla they can. Hang on for dear life and bite. Accept being ripped apart and having your neck bitten clean through, just hang on as long as you can. Then one of the men would work his way towards the head and gouge out the eyes.

After that, the gorilla, blinded and weighed down would become exhausted and enough men would be left over to start stomping the back of the head.

Humans without basic tools - at least a stick or a rock, are pretty fucking useless though.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
100 guys for sure. It is a numbers game.

I would guess the breaking point would be around 10/15 men.
I think you are correct.

A couple to immobilize it until others can eye gouge it blind. Probably still going to be tough to kill the damn thing.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
I think you are correct.

A couple to immobilize it until others can eye gouge it blind. Probably still going to be tough to kill the damn thing.
The gorilla would be more dominant than 80s Hulk Hogan in a royal rumble.
 
Stump said:
You'd need a particularly aggressive gorilla. Gorillas are apex motherfuckers on paper, but i doubt they'd have the nastiness to keep fighting 100 men. They might smash a couple and get the fuck out.

If the men were committed to the plan and willing to sacrifice themselves, you could probably do it with like 20. Everybody just hangs on to whatever part of the gorilla they can. Hang on for dear life and bite. Accept being ripped apart and having your neck bitten clean through, just hang on as long as you can. Then one of the men would work his way towards the head and gouge out the eyes.

After that, the gorilla, blinded and weighed down would become exhausted and enough men would be left over to start stomping the back of the head.

Humans without basic tools - at least a stick or a rock, are pretty fucking useless though.
Where are you going to find such kamikaze pilots among ordinary men, though? Most ordinary men are completely useless in life and death situations and can't fight for shit. They're going to break psychologically.

You also have to consider the logistics. How many guys can be within human striking distance of the gorilla at the same time. There's not room enough for that many even if they're coming from all sides. So at any one time it's maybe 7-10 guys attacking, each of them very ineffectively. While one jab from the gorilla could send you right into the arms of Jim Caviezel. So what's really going to happen is that you'll have 80 guys scattering all over the place, running for their lives after they've seen what happened to the first 20.

I would think going for the eyes would be a good idea, though, for sure. BTW, one of my best friends from when I was living in Australia actually got attacked by a shark many years ago (2008 IIRC). He survived by reaching back and putting his fingers in the shark's eye when it had a hold of his leg. It let go and thankfully an unbelievably brave woman jumped in, swam out and rescued him. Nobody likes getting eye poked.
 
it's a dumb argument, are we fighting in some sort of mental asylum? humans would kick ass must be using a branch as a spear. Any type of backdrop, humans would find and make weapons, even including clothing, are we supposed to be butt naked fighting? Socks + pebbles would be a goddamn weapon.
 
