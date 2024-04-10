Chad R. Thundercock
Kriminalitätsstatistik 2023: Gewaltkriminalität in Deutschland so hoch wie seit 15 Jahren nicht
Laut einem Medienbericht ist die Zahl der Straftaten in Deutschland auf fast sechs Millionen gestiegen. Besonders stark war der Anstieg bei Gewaltdelikten wie Raub.
www.zeit.de
English translation (Deepl):
The number of crimes in Germany rose by 5.5 percent last year to almost six million. This is according to the police crime statistics for 2023, which have been made available to Welt am Sonntag in advance. Figures were already known from some federal states. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) will officially present the statistics on Tuesday. The police have solved around 58 percent of crimes.
According to the report, the number of suspects also increased compared to the previous year, by around seven percent to 2.25 million. Around 925,000 (up 18 percent) of them do not have a German passport, and more than 400,000 (up 30 percent) of them are immigrants.
Violent crime has reached its highest level for 15 years with around 215,000 cases. This includes, for example, dangerous and grievous bodily harm with a new high of around 155,000 cases. The number of robberies also rose significantly (up 17%) to around 45,000 and the number of knife attacks (up 10%) to around 9,000.
After years of decline, the number of crimes nationwide increased again in 2022 - by 11.5% to around 5.63 million. At the time, part of the increase was attributed to the abolition of the coronavirus measures. Due to the government restrictions, there were fewer opportunities to commit crimes in 2020 and 2021, for example because stores were closed and fewer people met.
The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU), is now blaming a changed mood in society for the increased numbers: "Conflicts are being resolved more quickly with fists instead of words," Reul told Welt am Sonntag. The fuse has become shorter. Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens(SPD) sees inflation, increased mobility following the coronavirus pandemic and migration as possible explanations.