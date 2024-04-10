Crime Violent crime in Germany has reached its highest level for 15 years

www.zeit.de

Kriminalitätsstatistik 2023: Gewaltkriminalität in Deutschland so hoch wie seit 15 Jahren nicht

Laut einem Medienbericht ist die Zahl der Straftaten in Deutschland auf fast sechs Millionen gestiegen. Besonders stark war der Anstieg bei Gewaltdelikten wie Raub.
www.zeit.de www.zeit.de

English translation (Deepl):

The number of crimes in Germany rose by 5.5 percent last year to almost six million. This is according to the police crime statistics for 2023, which have been made available to Welt am Sonntag in advance. Figures were already known from some federal states. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) will officially present the statistics on Tuesday. The police have solved around 58 percent of crimes.

According to the report, the number of suspects also increased compared to the previous year, by around seven percent to 2.25 million. Around 925,000 (up 18 percent) of them do not have a German passport, and more than 400,000 (up 30 percent) of them are immigrants.

Violent crime has reached its highest level for 15 years with around 215,000 cases. This includes, for example, dangerous and grievous bodily harm with a new high of around 155,000 cases. The number of robberies also rose significantly (up 17%) to around 45,000 and the number of knife attacks (up 10%) to around 9,000.

After years of decline, the number of crimes nationwide increased again in 2022 - by 11.5% to around 5.63 million. At the time, part of the increase was attributed to the abolition of the coronavirus measures. Due to the government restrictions, there were fewer opportunities to commit crimes in 2020 and 2021, for example because stores were closed and fewer people met.

The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU), is now blaming a changed mood in society for the increased numbers: "Conflicts are being resolved more quickly with fists instead of words," Reul told Welt am Sonntag. The fuse has become shorter. Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens(SPD) sees inflation, increased mobility following the coronavirus pandemic and migration as possible explanations.
 
The number of crimes in Germany rose by 5.5 percent last year to almost six million. This is according to the police crime statistics for 2023, which have been made available to Welt am Sonntag in advance. Figures were already known from some federal states. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) will officially present the statistics on Tuesday. The police have solved around 58 percent of crimes.

According to the report, the number of suspects also increased compared to the previous year, by around seven percent to 2.25 million. Around 925,000 (up 18 percent) of them do not have a German passport, and more than 400,000 (up 30 percent) of them are immigrants.

Violent crime has reached its highest level for 15 years with around 215,000 cases. This includes, for example, dangerous and grievous bodily harm with a new high of around 155,000 cases. The number of robberies also rose significantly (up 17%) to around 45,000 and the number of knife attacks (up 10%) to around 9,000.

After years of decline, the number of crimes nationwide increased again in 2022 - by 11.5% to around 5.63 million. At the time, part of the increase was attributed to the abolition of the coronavirus measures. Due to the government restrictions, there were fewer opportunities to commit crimes in 2020 and 2021, for example because stores were closed and fewer people met.

The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU), is now blaming a changed mood in society for the increased numbers: "Conflicts are being resolved more quickly with fists instead of words," Reul told Welt am Sonntag. The fuse has become shorter. Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens(SPD) sees inflation, increased mobility following the coronavirus pandemic and migration as possible explanations.
Edit. Nevermind, read the numbers wrong.
 
"The data from the interior ministry shows that 41 percent of all crime suspects are foreigners, with 2.246 million people in the country suspected of a crime in 2023, which is 7.3 percent more than in 2022, reports Die Welt. Overall, foreigners only represent 15 percent of the population.
The head of the German Police Union, Rainer Wendt, slammed Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) after the drastic rise in foreign crime was revealed.He argued that one would only be surprised with this outcome “if one has completely lost contact with the population.”Faeser, for her part, has labeled “right-wing extremism” the biggest threat to the country, all while allowing violent crime and rape to explode under her tenure, especially from foreign criminals."

15 percent of the population commits 41 percent of the crime, eh?
Right wing extremism is the biggest threat to the country?

shit, man. are these motherfuckers everywhere just reading from the same script?
everybody with 2 neurons knows the trash that's been pushed on europe is destabilizing us. i hope germany wakes the fuck up cause it's managed to come back from 2 world wars, but it ain't coming back from accepting in millions of criminals and lazy pieces of shit.
 
Good luck, Germany. You are a wonderful country with brilliant people and world-class cities.

I hope you figure out your problems. The western world is rooting for you!
 
Good luck, Germany. You are a wonderful country with brilliant people and world-class cities.

I hope you figure out your problems. The western world is rooting for you!
I think most people know what the problem is they just refuse to do something about it.
 
I think most people know what the problem is they just refuse to do something about it.
Lots of other great countries in Europe going through something similar. I hope they fix their mistakes. It's a privilege to live in free and prosperous countries like Germany. If people are taking advantage of that privilege, it needs to be addressed.
 
I think most people know what the problem is they just refuse to do something about it.
I think they want to do something about it, they just have to come up with a new idea.

Because the world didn’t agree with how they went about things the first time around…
 
They tried to be decent people and offer those a less violent place to stay. It was a kind-hearted move, and they got crime instead of gratitude.

Time to start playing a bit more hardball. Not saying they should stop helping folks in need, but you cannot play with kiddie gloves on anymore. Folks start anything, and it’s time to kick em to the curb. Those who don’t cause trouble, then let them stay and live their life. But no more letting things slide. If not, it’s going to get much worse when people decide they have to do things themselves.
 
It's like all these blond Fredericks and Ludwigs can't rest 10 mins quiet without crime
 
Btw sweden is in first page of europe reddit again

39 year old pole shot by "youth" gang while going to bath house with his kid

12 son had to call emergency service, apperantly big news in sweden



Putting here since same issue
 
Oh shocking, chuddos are branching out and now doing their "crime!!!!!" pearl clutching for nations other than the US!

violent-crime-cases-numbers-police-record-germany.jpg


Crime may still be near record lows, but don't let the facts knock you off of your pearl clutching moral panic! Those damn immuhgrants aren't going to hate themselves!
 
