Violence.

W

WINGNUT

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 14, 2024
Messages
60
Reaction score
99
Why do I always here the phrase 'violence doesnt solve anything' or 'violence isnt the way to make change' when literally its been happening for 1000's of years. Pretty much everything has been molded by invade and conquer. Humans are a violent species. It is what it is, but im so sick of hearing the same rhetoric which literally goes against the fabric of our DNA. And peaceful deliberation doesnt solve anything....
Do you think people in positions of power just give their power away one day because they somehow developed a concious? violence always has, and always will be the answer to our problems with eachother.
 
K.
 
I dunno what you expect in a karate/human cockfighting forum?

Other than references to DUH Magazine?

uoeb8jqejpn71.jpg
 
not so much about the obvious. its more about why the fuck do people act so naive as to what humans are. and the only reason some people arent like that is because they werent raised in anyway where it would be necessary, so its buried deep and they dont even realise a different roll of the dice, and a different upbringing and they could be someone much different.
EVERYONE has violence in them. Its just what will it take to bring it to the surface.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,668
Messages
56,663,621
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top