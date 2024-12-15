Why do I always here the phrase 'violence doesnt solve anything' or 'violence isnt the way to make change' when literally its been happening for 1000's of years. Pretty much everything has been molded by invade and conquer. Humans are a violent species. It is what it is, but im so sick of hearing the same rhetoric which literally goes against the fabric of our DNA. And peaceful deliberation doesnt solve anything....
Do you think people in positions of power just give their power away one day because they somehow developed a concious? violence always has, and always will be the answer to our problems with eachother.
