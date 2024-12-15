not so much about the obvious. its more about why the fuck do people act so naive as to what humans are. and the only reason some people arent like that is because they werent raised in anyway where it would be necessary, so its buried deep and they dont even realise a different roll of the dice, and a different upbringing and they could be someone much different.

EVERYONE has violence in them. Its just what will it take to bring it to the surface.