News Vinicius Oliveira fought with a broken arm against Mario Bautista

“So now I can tell, on December 19th I broke my arm. I had the option not to fight. starting the fight I felt fine, but started to hurt [..]. I got tired too, the second round they asked for jabs and my arm wouldn’t answer [..] no sad stories tho let’s move on. I had a rough cut the worst one I ever had because I couldn’t train to cut the weight, I couldn’t spar or hit bags with high intensity [..] thanks for the support, no sad stories here I got beat up and finished and I’m ready for the next one [..] they told me to take care of my arm for the next 180 days”
 
SO WHAT?? Kurt Angle won Olympic GOLD with a broken neck…

COWBOY the F Up
 
I guess it wasn’t his fork holding arm since he ballooned up to 170? Lol
 
They should have to disclose this type of thing , don’t they know people are trying to gamble on it.
I had money on Bautista last night but I was absolutely thrilled when I had money on steroid factory Tj and after the fight it came out that his arm kept randomly slipping ont of his shoulder socket
 
