“So now I can tell, on December 19th I broke my arm. I had the option not to fight. starting the fight I felt fine, but started to hurt [..]. I got tired too, the second round they asked for jabs and my arm wouldn’t answer [..] no sad stories tho let’s move on. I had a rough cut the worst one I ever had because I couldn’t train to cut the weight, I couldn’t spar or hit bags with high intensity [..] thanks for the support, no sad stories here I got beat up and finished and I’m ready for the next one [..] they told me to take care of my arm for the next 180 days”