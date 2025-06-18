Vince McMahon Tried To Buy Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships

Could you imagine Vince and Conor on the same executive boardBare Knuckle FC founder and president David Feldman discusses his meeting with Vince McMahon.Over the course of the past few months, rumors have grown about McMahon returning to promoting in some capacity, with rumors circulating about things such as him buying back WWE and him possibly starting a brand new wrestling company. Back in April, Eric Bischoff made the claim that McMahon had met with representatives of Bare Knuckle FC, a bare knuckle boxing promotion.While speaking to Undisputed in a new interview, BKFC founder and president David Feldman confirmed that he has met with McMahon and the former owner of WWE was 'very serious' about doing business.“He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us, he’s Vince McMahon–if I were him, I’d want creative control, too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.”