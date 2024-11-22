  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Vikings TV series. After season 3.

Hey guys.

So me and my girlfriend have watched the first three seasons of Vikings. And we loved it. I actually liked it better then game of Thrones.

However we stopped after finishing season 3. Seems like every review on IMDB says that the quality goes down the toilet after season 3

Is this true?
 
Been a while but I do remember a pretty big drop off in quality and "must see" and I stopped watching.

Can't remember when exactly.
 
Yeah, like most shows, at some point it got off the rails. There's not many shows that that don't drop off in quality as they go.
 
I finished the show. Last season maybe is not as good but it still watchable.

Don't look reviews bro.. everytime I do that I end up watching nothing lol.
 
I ended up watching the whole series and the spinnoff Vikings: Valhalla.

Valhalla was better than the later seasons of the original but not close to the first few seasons of the original.
 
Yeah it might not have been as good as the first season but it's not like it was a Game of Thrones level drop off
 
I still enjoyed season 4. It was season 5 that I stopped watching as I just wasn’t feeling it anymore.
 
