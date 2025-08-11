Viewership Bonus can replace PPV Bonus

Mesos
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2014
- Messages
- 9,130
- Reaction score
- 16,275
Since PPV is being eliminated couldn't they just do a viewership bonus?
For example UFC 350 streamed on Paramount plus and pulled in 2 million viewers so more people got to see commercials on the stream. So bonus could come from that extra money. Or if you get no large viewership for headlining it doesnt trigger any bonus. So you just get your base pay.
Also I think we are for sure getting more commercials on the numbered events.
I think everything being on Paramount will be huge for UFC. Their will probably be more new fans coming in.
