Viewership Bonus can replace PPV Bonus

Since PPV is being eliminated couldn't they just do a viewership bonus?

For example UFC 350 streamed on Paramount plus and pulled in 2 million viewers so more people got to see commercials on the stream. So bonus could come from that extra money. Or if you get no large viewership for headlining it doesnt trigger any bonus. So you just get your base pay.

Also I think we are for sure getting more commercials on the numbered events.

I think everything being on Paramount will be huge for UFC. Their will probably be more new fans coming in.
 
Para-MOUNT of the night goes to ......

dog-sit-on-face.gif
 
svmr_db said:
"Most viewership of the night bonus goes to... Sugar Shane O'Malley. Congratulations kid, you just won an extra $50,000."

- Dana White
"Most people tuning out during the fight award goes to the tomato can wmma's and the fat heavyweights"
 
As much as we all kick the UFC brass on pay, I'm sure they have discussed something to replace it.

Big stars do make great money of PPV buys and fighters closing in on that status it is a massive driving factor, so don't think for one second those fighters and managers aren't going to be piping up immediately on what is going to happen.

My guess, they will guarantee a higher pay of "X" amount for main eventers or title matches on whatever they call PPV cards moving forward.
 
Fighters will have to go to PFL to get PPV points now, this is the time for them to make money elsewhere! Hopefully PFL will capitalize on this change and start putting out more PPVs <lol>
 
