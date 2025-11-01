Viera Just Got Robbed

Viera clearly won and controlled first two rounds. Again, UFC judges make perplexing decision.
 
Who really cares though? I can't even imagine getting triggered over it.

They need to cut all the women. They fuck up the show; they ruin the flow, and they're not really that talented, or exciting, or offer any real entertainment value.

It's a huge win for the fans to rid these little girls from their stupid, clearly failed experiment.
 
Who really cares though? I can't even imagine getting triggered over it.

They need to cut all the women. They fuck up the show; they ruin the flow, and they're not really that talented, or exciting, or offer any real entertainment value.

It's a huge win for the fans to rid these little girls from their stupid, clearly failed experiment.
This
 
Who really cares though? I can't even imagine getting triggered over it.

They need to cut all the women. They fuck up the show; they ruin the flow, and they're not really that talented, or exciting, or offer any real entertainment value.

It's a huge win for the fans to rid these little girls from their stupid, clearly failed experiment.
Oh, you mean Wei Li, Valentina, Nunes - all boring????
 
It was pretty close.

Dumont clearly won r3, and R2 she done just enough before getting taken down while Ketlen just didn't do enough on top there. Really though, just a bit more GNP would have done it for Vera lol.
 
Viera clearly won and controlled first two rounds. Again, UFC judges make perplexing decision.
This is getting sickening its either rigged on purpose or somehow the 3 judges that are supposed to be the best at their jobs because thats why they are judges but somehow continue to butcher the most obvious decisions. Its all a big joke DANA WHITE AND UFC does not care. I wish worldwide people would stop watching for a few events to make a point. This has to change. Daniel Cormier constantly is a witness im sick of loosing bets to rigged dec an seeing announcers and everyone in the world just as shocked as me but somehow judges keep getting it wrong and nothing changes event from event. UFC CLOWN SHOW

Ketlen Viera
Jose Delgado
Rebecki vs Duncan..this was closet but still Rebecki killed him round 3, Klein won on stool couldnt stand an layed on floor all round 3 congrats u won
Jailton ...but that was his own fault doing no punches loss was a punishment
Patchy 2nd fight

every week
 
Have you seen Nunes vs Shevchenko? Those fights fucking sucked.
Dude, some chick must have kicked the shit out of you to keep ignoring how good those women are.
When they are both equally good fighters, their fight can look boring, because they know how to negate each other's skills.
Against other opponents, they look mostly exciting.
 
Who really cares though? I can't even imagine getting triggered over it.

They need to cut all the women. They fuck up the show; they ruin the flow, and they're not really that talented, or exciting, or offer any real entertainment value.

It's a huge win for the fans to rid these little girls from their stupid, clearly failed experiment.
I used to disagree but lately the 1 or 2 good fights every few months are not worth most of the shit we wade through. Though honestly lot of the men are barely baetter
 
