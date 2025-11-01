Viera Just Got Robbed

DaysOfThunder
Viera clearly won and controlled first two rounds. Again, UFC judges make perplexing decision.
Who really cares though? I can't even imagine getting triggered over it.
They need to cut all the women. They fuck up the show; they ruin the flow, and they're not really that talented, or exciting, or offer any real entertainment value.
It's a huge win for the fans to rid these little girls from their stupid, clearly failed experiment.
Oh, you mean Wei Li, Valentina, Nunes - all boring????
This is getting sickening its either rigged on purpose or somehow the 3 judges that are supposed to be the best at their jobs because thats why they are judges but somehow continue to butcher the most obvious decisions. Its all a big joke DANA WHITE AND UFC does not care. I wish worldwide people would stop watching for a few events to make a point. This has to change. Daniel Cormier constantly is a witness im sick of loosing bets to rigged dec an seeing announcers and everyone in the world just as shocked as me but somehow judges keep getting it wrong and nothing changes event from event. UFC CLOWN SHOW
Have you seen Nunes vs Shevchenko? Those fights fucking sucked.
Dude, some chick must have kicked the shit out of you to keep ignoring how good those women are.
I used to disagree but lately the 1 or 2 good fights every few months are not worth most of the shit we wade through. Though honestly lot of the men are barely baetter
Valentina? Yes.