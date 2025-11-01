Viera Just Got Robbed

DaysOfThunder said: Viera clearly won and controlled first two rounds. Again, UFC judges make perplexing decision. Click to expand...

This is getting sickening its either rigged on purpose or somehow the 3 judges that are supposed to be the best at their jobs because thats why they are judges but somehow continue to butcher the most obvious decisions. Its all a big joke DANA WHITE AND UFC does not care. I wish worldwide people would stop watching for a few events to make a point. This has to change. Daniel Cormier constantly is a witness im sick of loosing bets to rigged dec an seeing announcers and everyone in the world just as shocked as me but somehow judges keep getting it wrong and nothing changes event from event. UFC CLOWN SHOWKetlen VieraJose DelgadoRebecki vs Duncan..this was closet but still Rebecki killed him round 3, Klein won on stool couldnt stand an layed on floor all round 3 congrats u wonJailton ...but that was his own fault doing no punches loss was a punishmentPatchy 2nd fightevery week