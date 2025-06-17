Kowboy On Sherdog
KSI tried grappling with Demetrious Johnson and surviving for a minute, and only lasted 17 seconds
@MightyMousepic.twitter.com/GGtSUgIncy
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 16, 2025
YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, aka KSI, was brave enough to take on a grappling challenge against Demetrious Johnson.
Johnson revealed that KSI made a bet to try and see if he could survive one minute on the ground with the former UFC flyweight champ without getting submitted. “Mighty Mouse” acknowledged that the YouTuber-turned-boxer didn’t have much grappling experience. However, Johnson noted that his opponent had over a 50-pound weight advantage.
“He put up a wager, he put up a challenge,” Johnson said. “He’s like, ‘I want to see if I can survive for one minute and not get tapped out.’ Now, KSI does not grapple. He is more of a boxer. So I am always down for a challenge, especially someone who doesn’t really grapple as much. Because I am 145 pounds, I think he’s like 210.”
The timer started with KSI on full mount over Johnson. Johnson immediately turned KSI, took side control, went to an inverted mount, and took KSI’s arm to earn a quick tap within 17 seconds.
KSI is 5-1-1 in influencer boxing and holds a win over Logan Paul, who fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. The Londoner was supposed to fight Dillon Danis this past March before pulling out due to illness.
While KSI might not be a trained grappler, Johnson is no stranger to submitting much larger, trained opponents. Johnson submitted a 248-pound opponent at an open weight jiu-jitsu tournament last year.
Johnson defended the UFC flyweight title eleven times straight before losing it to Henry Cejudo in 2018. He was then shockingly traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren, who went 1-2 in the Octagon. Meanwhile, Johnson became ONE champ, lost his title to Adriano Moraes, regained it in a rematch and also beat kickboxing legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed rules fight. He hung up his gloves after defeating Moraes in a trilogy fight.
