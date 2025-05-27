Media VIDEO - Six police officers arresting BJ Penn for harassment

Was wondering when this was going to escalate.

I hope we see justice and they arrest these aliens impersonating BJ's family.
 
Or it could be more likely the people around him are having BJ Penn issues. Not an easy person to deal with
 
Anyone following the stuff he's been posting for the last few months could tell this was going to happen eventually

Would've been nice if he'd gotten mental health care first rather than being arrested but his refusals of that led to this situation

Anyways at least the good news is he was arrested for relatively small stuff rather than this escalating into his delusions convincing him to kill one of his relatives and spending forever in prison
 
BluntForceTrama said:
Spooky cuz I was just watching this and was about to start a thread

BJ is having big time mom issues
Click to expand...
It was insane to hear "Pete The Greek" being all-in on BJ's theories, reminding him that the whole situation is just fake. That they're actors and such.

WTF, no wonder he's not getting out of his illusions with those kind of 'friends' in his house.
 
"BJ got arrested because he lost his motivation"

-BJ fans
 
I've said this before about BJ

None of us will win as much as he did, nor fall as hard as he did. He was crazy enough to chase and achieve greatness. He was batshit from day one, in a good way. He is still batshit crazy, only difference is he's aged and caught a lot of trauma

Nothing will ever take away from him, he may be the GOAT. On the other spectrum as soon as he fought Frankie Edgar things have been pretty upside down, minus Hughes 3

I can't speak for all ex ufc legends. My heart prays for a laid back Penn who's wealthy, riding his reputation with cameos. In his case it doesnt happen. I remember before he fought Guida he chased a brazillian with an atv and a machete. And the fight still happened!

And now he thinks his mom is a clone. At this point he should be institutionalized. For one of my favorite fighters ever. Damaged. Don't want to keep hearing these crazy fucking stories and I don't want someone close to you dead. Thank you Prodigy and all your amazing fights
 
Hope he and his family get the help they need.
 
Penn: cte clearly doesnt exist. Im being arrested by aliens and Joe Biden does nothing about it. All I wanted to do was destroy these clones inserted by the goverment.
 
"can we call an officer that i know, that can talk to you" heyyy, so THAT'S how you stay out of jail all this time
 
I guess hopefully he can get the help that he needs now before there is some sort of fatal altercation
 
