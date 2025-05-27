I've said this before about BJ



None of us will win as much as he did, nor fall as hard as he did. He was crazy enough to chase and achieve greatness. He was batshit from day one, in a good way. He is still batshit crazy, only difference is he's aged and caught a lot of trauma



Nothing will ever take away from him, he may be the GOAT. On the other spectrum as soon as he fought Frankie Edgar things have been pretty upside down, minus Hughes 3



I can't speak for all ex ufc legends. My heart prays for a laid back Penn who's wealthy, riding his reputation with cameos. In his case it doesnt happen. I remember before he fought Guida he chased a brazillian with an atv and a machete. And the fight still happened!



And now he thinks his mom is a clone. At this point he should be institutionalized. For one of my favorite fighters ever. Damaged. Don't want to keep hearing these crazy fucking stories and I don't want someone close to you dead. Thank you Prodigy and all your amazing fights