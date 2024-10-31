Media Video of Ilia before he develop his high level boxing

Also before the Conor copy paste tatoo.

0tqginvciyic1.jpeg
 
Dude has the talent of a young Prodigy BJ Penn… just absorbs high level martial arts like a sponge.


Impressive

<mma4>
 
Followed Ilia in his early days. He always had power but had shit technique. He was much more comfortable in the grappling.

Scary thought when we see his hands today.
 
I spend a lot of time in Spain, and the Topuria craze there is real... Suddenly everyone is an MMA expert.

It's sickening.
 
Fact Checker said:
Dude has the talent of a young Prodigy BJ Penn… just absorbs high level martial arts like a sponge.


Impressive

<mma4>
Click to expand...

13Seconds said:
Followed Ilia in his early days. He always had power but had shit technique. He was much more comfortable in the grappling.

Scary thought when we see his hands today.
Click to expand...
He and GSP might be the 2 best example of fighters changing their fighting style. Gaethje is similar to Ilia in a way. He used to wrestle a lot.
 
Red Lantern said:
He and GSP might be the 2 best example of fighters changing their fighting style. Gaethje is similar to Ilia in a way. He used to wrestle a lot.
Click to expand...

BJ Penn went from a BJJ grappler to arguably having one of the best jabs in the history of the sport… dudes boxing was phenomenal. Piecing dudes left and right including GSP.
 
Usually happens to all of the greats
 
