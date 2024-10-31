Red Lantern
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 137
- Reaction score
- 912
Conor couldn't carry Topuria's jock.Also before the Conor copy paste tatoo.
Are they? Kinda dumb if they do, Ilia started out as grappler lol. He even has more subs than ko's. Only started to focus on striking when he gets into UFC or right before.And people here are pulling the "protected striker" card
Dude has the talent of a young Prodigy BJ Penn… just absorbs high level martial arts like a sponge.
Impressive
He and GSP might be the 2 best example of fighters changing their fighting style. Gaethje is similar to Ilia in a way. He used to wrestle a lot.Followed Ilia in his early days. He always had power but had shit technique. He was much more comfortable in the grappling.
Scary thought when we see his hands today.
He and GSP might be the 2 best example of fighters changing their fighting style. Gaethje is similar to Ilia in a way. He used to wrestle a lot.
Of course. Ilia can grapple, legit ko power, is handsome with beautiful wife. He is 10/10. Would be 12/10 if he is a bit taller.Conor couldn't carry Topuria's jock.