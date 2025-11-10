Kung Fu Kowboy
There is never a boring moment when Islam Makhachev is around.
WATCH HERE
Makhachev was recently seen playing around with a knife at the gym. Posing with the knife in the sheath, Makhachev declared, “I’m gonna go like this Saturday.” Makhachev further joked, “This is for butter and oil, right?”
Makhachev's longtime training partner, former UFC fighter and analyst Josh Thomson, advised him to be cautious. Thomson said: “Don’t get cut before your fight.”
Makhachev walked up to Thomson and started threatening him in jest. When Thomson humorously got ready to fight Makhachev, the Dagestani backed off.
Don’t Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight
Makhachev said: “American people have gun. Dangerous.”
Makhachev further inquired: “You have gun?”
Thomson replied: “Of course I have gun. We live in Texas now. I have lots of them guns.”
Thomson posted the interaction on his Instagram Stories.
WATCH HERE
Video: Islam Makhachev Jokingly Threatens Former Champ with Knife
There is never a boring moment when Islam Makhachev is around.
www.sherdog.com
