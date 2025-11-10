Video: Islam Makhachev Jokingly Threatens Former Champ with Knife

There is never a boring moment when Islam Makhachev is around.

Makhachev was recently seen playing around with a knife at the gym. Posing with the knife in the sheath, Makhachev declared, “I’m gonna go like this Saturday.” Makhachev further joked, “This is for butter and oil, right?”




Makhachev's longtime training partner, former UFC fighter and analyst Josh Thomson, advised him to be cautious. Thomson said: “Don’t get cut before your fight.”

Makhachev walked up to Thomson and started threatening him in jest. When Thomson humorously got ready to fight Makhachev, the Dagestani backed off.


Don’t Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight​


Makhachev said: “American people have gun. Dangerous.”
Makhachev further inquired: “You have gun?”
Thomson replied: “Of course I have gun. We live in Texas now. I have lots of them guns.”

Thomson posted the interaction on his Instagram Stories.

Islam "relgion of peace" Heihachi
9bkqu9fbkzae1.jpeg
 
All fun and games but come fight night Islam is gonna try to take JDM's head off.
 
There is never a boring moment when Islam Makhachev is around.

Makhachev was recently seen playing around with a knife at the gym. Posing with the knife in the sheath, Makhachev declared, “I’m gonna go like this Saturday.” Makhachev further joked, “This is for butter and oil, right?”




Makhachev's longtime training partner, former UFC fighter and analyst Josh Thomson, advised him to be cautious. Thomson said: “Don’t get cut before your fight.”

Makhachev walked up to Thomson and started threatening him in jest. When Thomson humorously got ready to fight Makhachev, the Dagestani backed off.


Don’t Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight​


Makhachev said: “American people have gun. Dangerous.”
Makhachev further inquired: “You have gun?”
Thomson replied: “Of course I have gun. We live in Texas now. I have lots of them guns.”

Thomson posted the interaction on his Instagram Stories.

Islam training with Joshua Fabia confirmed

cvlQViJYDXVkxDJL.jpg
 
There is never a boring moment when Islam Makhachev is around.

Makhachev was recently seen playing around with a knife at the gym. Posing with the knife in the sheath, Makhachev declared, “I’m gonna go like this Saturday.” Makhachev further joked, “This is for butter and oil, right?”




Makhachev's longtime training partner, former UFC fighter and analyst Josh Thomson, advised him to be cautious. Thomson said: “Don’t get cut before your fight.”

Makhachev walked up to Thomson and started threatening him in jest. When Thomson humorously got ready to fight Makhachev, the Dagestani backed off.


Don’t Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight​


Makhachev said: “American people have gun. Dangerous.”
Makhachev further inquired: “You have gun?”
Thomson replied: “Of course I have gun. We live in Texas now. I have lots of them guns.”

Thomson posted the interaction on his Instagram Stories.

vrnlonwqmyna1.gif
 
I wonder what Islam's stance is on gay marriage, free shit, and not playing the victim...basically on western leftists who probably like him.
Hi.
Islam's PR manager here. I don't want to waste everyone's time here so I'll answer your question just with a photo:
who-are-the-people-in-this-photo-v0-g3d6ooc3ml4e1.jpeg
 
