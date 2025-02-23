  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Video goes viral of Dublin local beating migrant - did he go too far?

Yeah... I'm not about beating a man when they are down or finished. It always bothers me.

How does that whack job even get into the country? There's no checks for crazy?
 
Yeah, almost looks like he was just waiting for that moment where a migrant tests him.

Yes, there are literally no checks - they sail into Europe without passports.
 
I picture him saying "I'm still standin', yo!", as he's stumbling away in the field.
 
How did a migrant that identifies as a homosexual inflatable whacky tube make it to Ireland?

Outside of that question, I totally get why locals are fed up with the migrants dregs from the east and south of Europe. I personally would ever want to get close enough to even smell them, little less physical contact 🤮 🤮 🤮 🤮 🤮 with them....but I get why some would be push to that point
 
What migrant? Pretty sure that's an Irish choir boy.

Anyway, filmer shouldn't have uploaded it. Just fucking over the driver really.
 
I agree. But tbf, the local uploaded the second video so seems he's prepared to take the hit. Not sure if it's loaded on your end - sometimes the second links don't for me:

 
This is probably going to start happening more frequently. These governments have blood on their hands.
 
Dude has an LSU shirt on. Geaux Tigers and Go to hell Irishman
 
ah he's like one of those crackheads that you can hit them with a hammer and they don't register any pain or damage.

but giving entry to such a nutcase says a lot.
 
He clearly floated.
 
allow-it.gif
 
Should’ve walked up to the person filming him afterwards all

giphy.gif
 
Feel bad for the migrant. Clearly has mental health issues.

White woke people think they're so nice. "Lets take on every single migrant in the world without having the means to give the necessary care for the individuals!"

"Lets slow down immigration and make sure we keep society intact"

"RACIST!!!!!!!!!! RACIST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
 
Seems like the migrant is on spice or something. I don't think he should be wandering the streets behaving like that and the police should take him in for his own safety but still seems like a massive overreaction on the part of the driver. Probably gets charged for assault and rightfully so.
 
An overreaction if looked at as an isolated incident.
 
Nah. Everyone has limits.

I'm not advocating what he did, but it's totally understandable how he lost his shit, given what's happened in Dublin over the last few years - most notably the mass stabbing at the school a year ago, Ashling Murphy's murder, and the beheading of the gay couple in Sligo.
 
