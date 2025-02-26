  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Video footage of a sherdogger vs Alex pereira.

Great footage against a well , renowned sherdogger.
 
Cool that the sherdogger actually look like a sherdogger for once. Instead of the old boring meme of a strong dude
 
He could pass for Mini-Plinio.

I still wonder if Plinio ever lost his shit and went right at Poatan in a street fight, how the fuck could he stop his takedown or get up off his back afterward? Plinio is not some random fat guy, he was actually a fighter and has skills to go along with that size.

His manager would literally beat the LHW champion in a real fight....crazy to think about.
 
Is Poatan okay after that ass whooping? Will he be able to make it to the Ankalaev fight??
 
Frode Falch said:
Cool that the sherdogger actually look like a sherdogger for once. Instead of the old boring meme of a strong dude
Meme?

The clip is mistitled. Should be titled “Sherdogger vs Redditor.”
 
