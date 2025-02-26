Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I still wonder if Plinio ever lost his shit and went right at Poatan in a street fight, how the fuck could he stop his takedown or get up off his back afterward? Plinio is not some random fat guy, he was actually a fighter and has skills to go along with that size.
His manager would literally beat the LHW champion in a real fight....crazy to think about.