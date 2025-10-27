Kowboy On Sherdog
A new era for the Ultimate Fighting Championship is on the horizon.
On Sunday, Paramount+, which will be the broadcast home for all UFC content for the next seven years, released its first promotional video for its upcoming coverage of the Las Vegas-based organization’s events.
Watch the New UFC-Paramount Trailer:
Get ready. UFC is coming to the Mountain in January! #UFC #ParamountPlus #CBSSports @UFC @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/LgzLkduxTF
— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) October 26, 2025
The video includes clips of the likes of Israel Adesanya, Ilia Topuria, Jon Jones, Kayla Harrison and Merab Dvalishvili while the Jane’s Addiction song “Coming Down the Mountain” plays in the background. The 15-second trailer concludes with the statement, “The global sports phenomenon has a new home.”
Earlier this year, the UFC and Paramount announced a seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement where Paramount will become the exclusive home of all the promotion’s events in the United States. The partnership will mark the end to the UFC’s pay-per-view model, as all numbered events will be streamed on Paramount+, with some being simulcast on CBS.
