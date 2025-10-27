Media Video: First UFC on Paramount+ Promo Released

A new era for the Ultimate Fighting Championship is on the horizon.

On Sunday, Paramount+, which will be the broadcast home for all UFC content for the next seven years, released its first promotional video for its upcoming coverage of the Las Vegas-based organization’s events.


Watch the New UFC-Paramount Trailer:​



Get ready. UFC is coming to the Mountain in January! #UFC #ParamountPlus #CBSSports @UFC @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/LgzLkduxTF

— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) October 26, 2025
Click to expand...


The video includes clips of the likes of Israel Adesanya, Ilia Topuria, Jon Jones, Kayla Harrison and Merab Dvalishvili while the Jane’s Addiction song “Coming Down the Mountain” plays in the background. The 15-second trailer concludes with the statement, “The global sports phenomenon has a new home.”

Earlier this year, the UFC and Paramount announced a seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement where Paramount will become the exclusive home of all the promotion’s events in the United States. The partnership will mark the end to the UFC’s pay-per-view model, as all numbered events will be streamed on Paramount+, with some being simulcast on CBS.

UFC-Paramount deal​

The UFC-Paramount deal will bring all numbered UFC events, and all UFC Fight Nights, exclusively to Paramount+. The $7.7 billion, seven-year deal, announced on Aug. 11, 2025, starts in 2026, and runs through 2033. CBS Sports called the media-rights pact "a monumental move for UFC" -- one that shifts the brand's marquee numbered events away from the pay-per-view model. Under the terms of the deal, certain UFC numbered events will even be available to watch on CBS.

When will UFC be on Paramount+?​

UFC will be on Paramount+ starting in 2026.

Where to watch UFC in 2026?​

In 2026, you can watch UFC events on Paramount+ and CBS. Here's the breakdown on what you'll be able to watch what and where:

  • ➡️ Paramount+ will be the exclusive home to all 13 marquee UFC numbered events, and all 30 UFC Fight Nights in 2026.
  • ➡️ Select UFC numbered events in 2026 will also air live on CBS, meaning you'll be able to watch those events on your TV via your local CBS station using cable, satellite, or a digital antenna.

How to watch​

To watch UFC on Paramount+ in 2026, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription, either monthly or annual. A subscription will get you to all exclusive UFC on Paramount+ events, plus everything else a Paramount+ plan offers, including thousands of shows, movies, and live sports. Once you've got your Paramount+ subscription, you're basically in the arena: There will be no additional fees to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand.

Here's a look at the two Paramount+ subscription plans, current as publication, and what each offers:

Paramount+ Essential plan
➡️ Cost: $7.99*/mo, or $59.99*/year
➡️ FYI: Ad supported
➡️ Features: 40,000+ full episodes and hit movies on demand, including exclusive Paramount+ originals (Tulsa King, Landman, more), and CBS Original hits (Survivor, NCIS, more); live NFL on CBS games**, and UEFA Champions League matches, and, as of 2026, all UFC on Paramount+ events.

Paramount+ Premium plan
➡️ Cost:$12.99*/mo, or $119.99*/year
➡️ FYI: No ads, except live TV***
➡️ Features: Everything outlined above in the Paramount+ Essential plan, including, as of 2026, all exclusive UFC on Paramount+ events, plus access to even more shows and movies from SHOWTIME®, such as Yellowjackets and DEXTER®: Resurrection, and more live sports from CBS. (Think college football – and more …)
 
To be honest, not that great. They should have put more effort into it. Adesanya? Ronda? Weird choices.
 
