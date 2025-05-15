Video dating: which one of these girls would you choose?

I'll probably take Linda. Even though she seems pretentious she has nice smile, pumps iron and has money.
 
id take the one who wants to start her own religion, that woman is going places
 
Linda looks 10 years younger than the others, is cute, is a gym rat, and has a Porsche. Is this really a question? I guess the second hottest would be... the bubushka?
 
SuperLuigi said:
I thought you were going for lobotomy cake lady...... That baked her brain into her cake.....
 
I stopped smoking 7 years ago. Sup?

All of these women were likely used at some point, which is unfortunate (except the obvious Soviet spy). But if you were a woman in the 80s who was desperate enough to do this, you were looking to put out, so maybe used isn't the word.

Side note, very proud to learn that when I went to subscribe to this channel, I already was.
 
