Media Video: Darren Till’s Boxing Debut Ends in Brawl After TKO Victory

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Darren Till’s first foray into the Sweet Science was memorable, though not necessarily for the right reasons.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran’s bout against Mohammad Mutie at Social Knockout 3 in Dubai was halted in the second round when Mutie complained that he had been hit in the back of the head. Ultimately, Till was awarded a technical knockout victory when it was determined that Mutie couldn’t continue.

That’s when things got chaotic. Mutie approached Till to apparently complain about the illegal punch and a brawl ensued, with other individuals entering the ring to join in the fray. Till and Mutie went to the canvas before eventually being separated.

“This is fighting – you get hit. If you don’t want to continue fighting, don’t fight. He’s not a fighter. He’s trying to be a fighter. He’s a coward,” Till said in a post-fight interview. “Then when I’m minding my own business he comes and attacks me. I’m so sorry. I am not that guy. I am a respectful guy. I love fighting. I love Dubai, I’ve been coming here since 2016. I’m standing here minding my own business and he came over and attacked me with his team. I’ve got to defend myself, so I’m sorry about that guys. I am.”

Till was originally slated to make his professional boxing debut against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. However, that fight was canceled when the main event was postponed.

Till was making his first combat sports appearance since December 2022, when he was submitted in the third round by current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. The 31-year-old Liverpool native lost five of his last six bouts in the Octagon before parting ways with the promotion in 2023. Till began his UFC tenure as a rising star who was unbeaten in his first six outings before falling to Tyron Woodley in a 170-pound title bout in September 2018. That marked the beginning of a skid that eventually led to his departure from the UFC.

Till got outwrestled by the BOXER?! o_O
looks lik a retarded juice head

anybody got clips of the actual fight?

also I luv shit like this I'm all for this fast food type entertainment when it comes to violence
 
Till literally got taken down during a Boxing fight brawl by his opponent who still had gloves on, what in the actual fuck🤣

LOL

those little shots to the back of the head and then he was laying down and shit?? and then moments later jumping around in the cage shooting for TDs and talking shit and laughing and what not??

EMBARRASSING
 
Mayhem in the ring lol.

Commentator saying ‘big fight’ reminded me of being in Thailand, with the megaphones driving around announcing ‘big fight, tonight BIG FIGHT’ - good times! haha

I mean, Till really could have contributed less to the melee. But who knows, maybe the organizers will actually enjoy the drama.

Was the punch actually to the back of the head after all that?
 
I wouldn't mind checking out the actual boxing match just to see what Till is up to. The brawl looks fake to me. The event is called "Social Knockout 3" and has little people on the card. Was likely scripted.
 
I wouldn't mind checking out the actual boxing match. The brawl looks fake to me. Why would a boxer grab his leg of all things.
I rewatched and it def looked like security guys let it happen at very least
 
