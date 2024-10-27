CCTV shows Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching a man in the street Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham, near Runcorn and "inquiries are ongoing".

Video in article.We hear a lot about MP's being subject to threats and violence, but what happens when MP's bite back?Well, suspension for one, but it will be interesting to hear exactly what led to this incident, and what cause Mike Amesbury (Labour) to snap!Caution: brutal GnP.