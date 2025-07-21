  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Victory (for now) against Google AI Overview

wwkirk

wwkirk

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 22, 2012
Messages
13,070
Reaction score
8,254
OK, I'm not an AI hater (though I confess I don't respect it). So, if a situation arises where I want AI, I'll certainly use it. But what I do hate is having it foisted upon me when I don't want it.

Apparently, there's no "intra-Google" way to turn off AI Overviews. Fortunately Firefox has a third party add-on which so far is keeping the dragon at bay: AI Overview Hider for Google


Again, I'm not an anti-AI fanatic. Recently, it proved to be my best option to finding out what the Latin expression culmen et fons means.
 
skinet-skinet-remember.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,295
Messages
57,592,480
Members
175,759
Latest member
wolpok9

Share this page

Back
Top