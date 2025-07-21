wwkirk
OK, I'm not an AI hater (though I confess I don't respect it). So, if a situation arises where I want AI, I'll certainly use it. But what I do hate is having it foisted upon me when I don't want it.
Apparently, there's no "intra-Google" way to turn off AI Overviews. Fortunately Firefox has a third party add-on which so far is keeping the dragon at bay: AI Overview Hider for Google
Again, I'm not an anti-AI fanatic. Recently, it proved to be my best option to finding out what the Latin expression culmen et fons means.
