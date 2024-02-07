News Victoria Dudakova vs Melissa Gatto set for UFC Atlantic City, March 30

Who wins?

  • Victoria Dudakova

    Votes: 6 100.0%

  • Melissa Gatto

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Really like this match-up. After stoppages in her first 2 fights in the UFC, Gatto was thrown to the wolves a bit against Cortez and Lipski. Now she gets an opportunity to fight a similarly experienced prospect in Dudakova. I'm very interested to see how Dudakova responds after missing weight and putting on a bit of an underwhelming performance against Frey. It came to light after the fact that Dudakova had staph, so I wonder if the move to FLW is long term or if Dudakova was just looking to get back in to the cage. Either way, this is a stiff test for both fighters in the most stacked division in WMMA.
 
Dudakova moving up to 125 seems weird, although she did miss weight last time. I like both of these fighters, but I guess I'll root for her. I think she has a lot of upside.
Victoria showed a lot of toughness in her DWCS appearance, where she totally fucked up her knee but refused to let her opponent take advantage of that.
I like her
 
Dudakova moving up to 125 seems weird, although she did miss weight last time. I like both of these fighters, but I guess I'll root for her. I think she has a lot of upside.
Beat me to it! Very curious about the move up for such a young prospect.
 
Dudakova by TKO via Blue Waffle Triangle 🤢
 
Really like this match-up. After stoppages in her first 2 fights in the UFC, Gatto was thrown to the wolves a bit against Cortez and Lipski.
Cortez, yes. Lipski, absolutely not.

Gatto was a big favorite over Lipski. Lipski was 1-3 in her last 4 bouts coming into that fight, including a loss to Priscilla Cachoeira.
 
