Really like this match-up. After stoppages in her first 2 fights in the UFC, Gatto was thrown to the wolves a bit against Cortez and Lipski. Now she gets an opportunity to fight a similarly experienced prospect in Dudakova. I'm very interested to see how Dudakova responds after missing weight and putting on a bit of an underwhelming performance against Frey. It came to light after the fact that Dudakova had staph, so I wonder if the move to FLW is long term or if Dudakova was just looking to get back in to the cage. Either way, this is a stiff test for both fighters in the most stacked division in WMMA.