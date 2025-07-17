Victim Card

Trabaho

Trabaho

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
14,068
Reaction score
11,183
Unlocked

Slav = Slave.

I'm not full blood slav. 60 % I think.




In case you only understand Bahnhof or Špansko Selo than learn some Slav dummy.
 
Last edited:
I don't think Slavs aka east Europeans and Russians were the worlds slaves though. I think Westerners and Arabs just had some slaves from there and that's why they called them Slavs / slaves. I think everyone enslaved everyone globaly. We probably all took turns. For some reason some went from east to the south todays balkans and mixed with the mediterenians and Ilirians there. Why exactly who knows. Maybe they wanted to live by the beach. And that's how I got to exist.
 
Last edited:
Also Pagans must've had a bad reputation. I could bet myself on it the Croatian word Pogan is the same as Pagan. Pogan today means - bad, uncivilized, bad behaving, not listening to what's right.
 
And being 60% slav doesn't mean I'm not ethnicaly like Germans or Brits or Scandinavians. Check the reports. Germans are half baltic half north altantic. They literaly are half Russians themselves. All whites are related all over the world. Difference is I'm also mediterenian but so are all balkaners, French, Spain and Italy and Portugal. They are European Latinos. Latin was probably spoken in the Roman Empire. Mediterenian DNA = Romanic languages overlap. I learned Latin in school. Dead language but the roots can be conected to many things and words especiallt in law and medicine. There still is a Coliseum in Croatia. Notice Russian are never tanned nor have Black hair like we often do. Greece albania speak unique languages. Greece are essentialy European Arabs. True story. Albania is even rumored to be a little berber aka native north african. However they are just a Roman tribe who didn't mix much with slavs. They always claim being Iliryan which is a Roman tribe. In my city and area we also still got some Ilyrian monuments aka Ilyrski stećci. Some guys on youtube on Ishowspeed Croatia video comments we are just Bosnian not Romans and the video is so wrong. Where do you think Rome was ? Italy and Croatia are right nex to each other. I learned Italian in school. My brother even has a Italian name. Venetian Republic was Dubrovnik where Stipe is from. There is a city both in Italy where people speak Croatian and in Croatia where people speak Italian.
 
Last edited:
Get To Da Choppa said:
So do you just wear the Adidas tracksuit pants or jacket?
Click to expand...
Actually I just got the jacket don't got the pants anymore. I prefer CK, Gant, Nike and cheap brands that look good and are cheap. Also off brands. I do have a cool adidas t shirt from Bosnia. I love Nike though. Adidas sneakers are kinda lame. Nikey ftw.
 
Germany only was founded 100-200 years ago. A pre - German region was called Prussien. German word for Russia is Russland.

Prussien - Russien.

There was a wall seperating east and west Germany. East got called Ossis. Easteners. That was only like 45 years ago. Die Mauer - The wall. The word is apsolutely still in existance.

Cause I keep getting discredited for not being really European.

Today east Germany is still significantly behind the west Economically. And they got funny accents sometimes. And way more nationalism. West is more multicultural.

Older guy from work Danny, American name for whatever reason, said when he was a kid he dreamed bout seeing what's behind the wall and they learned a "ugly" language at school "Russian". He can't speak no Russian at all though and is just a regular German to me.

People hate on the east German names Kevin and Chantal. Met a girl who gave herself the name shorty cause her real name is Chantal. Chantal is a ugly name though. We used to watch comedy on tv portraying Chantals as stupid and tacky. Kevin is a ok name for me. But for whatever reason disliked.
 
Last edited:
Chopper if you ever hear the word digga in Germany don't take it wrong. It's more a Hamburg thing but can be heard anywhere. Slang.

Dick = fat
Dicka = fatty
Digga = dude

Can be easily mistaken for a American.
 
The lady in the video bending all slav languages so everyone gets 70% of it. Pretty amazing. That language doesn't even exist. She is creating inter slavic. Slavs often don't understand each other or barely or half way. With practice you understand more and more. Rnadomly talked to a polish guy the other week, I was smoking a cig he drank a beer on the bench next to me. We made some effort and communicated really well. Croatian - polnish convo. Mixed a bit German in there. Bulgarian is easy to me personaly, I figured them out. Russian only if they speak really slow. But I never run into Russians and Ukrainians. Cheh Slovaki and Slovenia is like wtf did they say and why it sounds like my language but I didn't understand anything. Takes practice to decode each slav language.

Croatia Bosnia Serbia Montenegro is 99.5% the same. At least 95.5%. Macedonia is sort of like Bulgarian.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,050
Messages
57,574,556
Members
175,751
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top