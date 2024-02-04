MicroBrew
Likely Choices:
Tim Scott
Christi Noem
J.D. Vance
Vivek (not likely though, despite all of Vivek's Trump sycophancy, cause a V.P. slot is meant to appear to some demographic. Mike Pence was meant to placate the Christian conservatives)
Wild card choice:
Tucker
DeSantis may have had a shot if he didn't squash efforts by some FL Republicans to have tax payers foot part of Trump's lawyer fees; to the tune of several million.
----
New article from Fox News:
TL : DR - Noem and Scott appear to have a good chance.
Trump reveals criteria for running mate, name drops two top Republicans
Former President Trump discussed what he looks for in a potential vice president, mentioning two notable Republicans as possible contenders.
