Elections Vice President guess. Who do you think Trump picks?

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,216
Reaction score
23,555
Likely Choices:

Tim Scott
Christi Noem
J.D. Vance
Vivek (not likely though, despite all of Vivek's Trump sycophancy, cause a V.P. slot is meant to appear to some demographic. Mike Pence was meant to placate the Christian conservatives)

Wild card choice:
Tucker

DeSantis may have had a shot if he didn't squash efforts by some FL Republicans to have tax payers foot part of Trump's lawyer fees; to the tune of several million.

----

New article from Fox News:

TL : DR - Noem and Scott appear to have a good chance.

Trump reveals criteria for running mate, name drops two top Republicans

www.yahoo.com

Trump reveals criteria for running mate, name drops two top Republicans

Former President Trump discussed what he looks for in a potential vice president, mentioning two notable Republicans as possible contenders.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
I think the smart choice would be Tim Scott trying to get more of the black vote. I think Noem though or maybe Vivek for how fast he caved and wouldn't say nothing bad about Trump when pressured. I wonder when he will name the VP, maybe after super Tues
 
ShadowRun said:
I think the smart choice would be Tim Scott trying to get more of the black vote. I think Noem though or maybe Vivek for how fast he caved and wouldn't say nothing bad about Trump when pressured. I wonder when he will name the VP, maybe after super Tues
Click to expand...
If I was a MAGA voter I think Tucker would be the ideal choice.
 
noem or scott, thay both fill a target demographic republicans need, im guessing noem, as she gargles his balls the most.
 
MicroBrew said:
If I was a MAGA voter I think Tucker would be the ideal choice.
Click to expand...
Eh maybe, I will be voting for Trump most likely, but I am no fan of Tucker. I will take Scott, I couldn't imagine something happening to Trump and Tucker being the president. That is of course assuming Trump wins. But strategy wise I don't think Tucker would bring over much extra votes or get independents to swing their votes compared to maybe others. I guess it could be worse with people like Sarah Palin, Kari Lake, Matt Gaetz, or MTG
 
J.D. Vance just said this:

JD Vance: ‘Congress Should Have Fought Over’ Multiple Slates of Electors in 2020

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if he had been vice president in 2020, he would have accepted multiple slates of electors because “the U.S. Congress should have fought over it.”
www.breitbart.com

JD Vance: 'Congress Should Have Fought Over' Multiple Slates of Electors in 2020

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that if he had been vice president in 2020, he would have accepted multiple slates of electors because "the U.S. Congress should have fought over it." | Clips
www.breitbart.com www.breitbart.com


---

Translation : President Trump, please please pick me as your V.P.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,742
Messages
55,023,919
Members
174,555
Latest member
mamasboy57

Share this page

Back
Top