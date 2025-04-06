Viaplay puts UFC into the bargain basement

Dunno how much interesting discussion this will create, but seems like UFC is in the less meaningful bucket for the local sports packagae provider.



So far they have only had one size fits all tier for sports where you get absolutely everything (inclucing shows that are on PPV in the states, of course*) for single price, but now they introduced a B-leagues tier with random stuff and niche sports for a bit less. The really Big Things stay in the pricier tier (and you of course get the lower stuff with the higher price too) - like English Premiership, Formula 1 and NHL.



UFC IS DYING?



Or a potentially smart business move from the provider to get some people to pay for UFC alone cause they are Real Men and don't watch those other pansyass sports?



(Viaplay IS dying, so they will look for any revenue streams they can think of)



*of course, except the goddamn McGregor tax, I wish the fucker never fights again cause waiting until Fight Pass to see an interesting fight that had the misfortune of being on a McGregor card which was actually a PPV is really irritating.