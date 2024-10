Video dating was big in the 80's, there was a Blockbuster-esque video dating store in a strip mall in just about every suburbs town in America, right next to the frozen yogurt shop and the tanning salon



You would go in and pay to watch a bunch of tapes other customers had made and if you saw someone that interested you, you would then record a tape specifically for that person to watch and hopefully a love connection was made



What a magical time, it was