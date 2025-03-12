GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 19,373
- Reaction score
- 9,901
They claim it's about performance but in practice they are trying to eliminate anyone with a protected hiring status like vets.
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defe...those-fired-at-dod-in-first-round-of-layoffs/
"When the Defense Department announced its plan to fire 5,400 probationary civilian employees, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that poor performance would be the main factor in determining who would be let go, saying it was simply not in the public interest to keep workers “whose contributions are not mission critical.”'
After the first round of Defense Department firings last week, the details of who was laid off — and why — are starting to emerge. Federal News Network spoke with an employee who was let go one hour before his probation period was set to end, another employee who was not in a probationary status at all, and one employee who had just started a job in warfighter support operations.
“They are just indiscriminately firing people. There are no rules to the game,” one of the fired probationary workers at the Defense Missile Agency, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation, told Federal News Network.
One Navy employee, whose name is also being withheld to protect against retaliation, was one hour away from the end of his probationary period before being terminated — unlike about a dozen probationary employees in the same role across the region who were given three weeks of administrative leave.
“What’s inequitable is that you can have 11 people, and ten of them go on three weeks administrative leave, which means that they have three weeks with a clearance that they can use to get another job. They’re getting paid. They have time to look for other jobs. I’m terminated that day. My leadership said it was discussed with the Department of Navy when they were trying to figure out how not to have to fire me. They said, “No, it happens today, because if he goes into another pay period, he’s no longer probationary, and we can’t fire him because he’s a protected veteran,” he said.
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defe...those-fired-at-dod-in-first-round-of-layoffs/
"When the Defense Department announced its plan to fire 5,400 probationary civilian employees, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that poor performance would be the main factor in determining who would be let go, saying it was simply not in the public interest to keep workers “whose contributions are not mission critical.”'
After the first round of Defense Department firings last week, the details of who was laid off — and why — are starting to emerge. Federal News Network spoke with an employee who was let go one hour before his probation period was set to end, another employee who was not in a probationary status at all, and one employee who had just started a job in warfighter support operations.
“They are just indiscriminately firing people. There are no rules to the game,” one of the fired probationary workers at the Defense Missile Agency, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation, told Federal News Network.
One Navy employee, whose name is also being withheld to protect against retaliation, was one hour away from the end of his probationary period before being terminated — unlike about a dozen probationary employees in the same role across the region who were given three weeks of administrative leave.
“What’s inequitable is that you can have 11 people, and ten of them go on three weeks administrative leave, which means that they have three weeks with a clearance that they can use to get another job. They’re getting paid. They have time to look for other jobs. I’m terminated that day. My leadership said it was discussed with the Department of Navy when they were trying to figure out how not to have to fire me. They said, “No, it happens today, because if he goes into another pay period, he’s no longer probationary, and we can’t fire him because he’s a protected veteran,” he said.