  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Very very RARE, yet legendary missing Thiago Silva youtube video?

SomethingCringetastic

SomethingCringetastic

have you seen the video "LICK IT UP" by KISS?
@White
Joined
May 4, 2023
Messages
136
Reaction score
123
ThiagoSilvaUFC125weigh-insZuffa_original.jpg About 10 yrs ago or so, there used to be a youtube video of Thiago Silva and maybe about 3 of his highlight k.o.'s. But in between the k.o. highlights there where quick clips of about 5 men in bikini's gyrating their hips on the beach, lol, idk if some internet troll or some hater he knew personally made it, but it was disturbing, creepy and funny at the sametime. Has anybody else seen it? Anywhere it can still be found? Please let me know, lol.
 
Thiago doesn't play those games
tiago-alves-gif.gif
I don't believe you 🐈
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,342
Messages
57,658,788
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top