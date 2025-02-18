  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Very unprofessional behaviour by Jean Silva before his debut in the UFC.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
7,155
Reaction score
10,339
A weird yet seem acceptable behaviour. Back in the days of gsp , bj Ben there were no such weird ass introductions of fighter. I hope Silva will be professional this Saturday.
 
Luthien said:
I never liked him. He seems unstable :rolleyes:
I've only seen some clips for the Dober fight and he seemed like the ultimate douchey type, but after seeing this video I'm starting to like the character, I can't help but like everything extreme (Jeff Monson, Strickland, Matt Hughes being an arrogant asshole, Yoel Romero's epic speech, Nick Ring being flamboyant, Dana's defiance during COVID, etc).
 
If you think that's wild, wait until you see his new tattoo during his next fight...
 
Siver! said:
This guy is a facial tattoo waiting to happen.
I can already hear Jon Anik attempting to explain how permanent blackface is some tribal tradition from Silvas region while Poatan is in the background wiping away his war paint, slowly distancing himself...
 
Versez said:
A weird yet seem acceptable behaviour. Back in the days of gsp , bj Ben there were no such weird ass introductions of fighter. I hope Silva will be professional this Saturday.
Have u not seen Crazy Horse?
 
