I never liked him. He seems unstable
If you think that's wild, wait until you see his new tattoo during his next fight...
I can already hear Jon Anik attempting to explain how permanent blackface is some tribal tradition from Silvas region while Poatan is in the background wiping away his war paint, slowly distancing himself...This guy is a facial tattoo waiting to happen.
A weird yet seem acceptable behaviour. Back in the days of gsp , bj Ben there were no such weird ass introductions of fighter. I hope Silva will be professional this Saturday.