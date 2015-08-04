  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Very serious concerns about Giba Lotus Jiu Jitsu

mysticdragonbjj

mysticdragonbjj

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 2, 2014
Messages
602
Reaction score
0
August 7 update: See http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/108122099-post23.html for update on Giba's "corrective actions" after apparently realizing what type of fraud David Lang of McGraw, NY really is.

At least many of you know that David Lang has been impersonating a black belt for many years. I think he originally became infamous for claiming a black belt under Wallid Ismail. (And then claiming Wallid was lying due to a financial dispute.)

[YT]DeZ4qMxoM9A[/YT]

About a year ago, he got whooped by a shutout score of epic proportions against a brown belt half his size.

[YT]sisF_q6nqys[/YT]

In my opinion, he looks like a white belt just one year ago.

So ... how is it that Giba Lotus Jiu Jitsu could declare him a black belt a few days ago? (See picture below.)

picture.php


FYI, Giba apparently knows there are doubters in the US as noted by Lang's response. (No mention of his repeated duckings of MMA Guy in North Carolina and numerous purple, brown and black belts in upstate New York near him.

picture.php


Do any of you guys have any thoughts as to what's going on? Can a writer at Sherdog or some other site do an article on this? Perhaps some of you guys can talk to your instructors and have them contact Giba if they know him. (I'd love to see Wallid talk to Giba!)

I appreciate any feedback you might have. Let's not let Lang get away with this. BJJ should not go the route of TKD, especially over some loser like Lang.
 
Last edited:
Why bother?
If Giba wants him for whatever reasons, that is none of our business.
 
Wouldn't you want to know about this if you were considering Confiance Jiu Jitsu? I wouldn't pay to go there now. Who else are they going to make a black belt?

Giba doesn't think it's suspicious people doubt Lang and no other black belts? There is no record of Lang wearing a white, blue, purple or brown belt. Just one year ago, he was grappling at a white belt level. He's got a long sordid history of defrauding people.

Is Giba going to let him open a Confiance gym and teach there? What happens when (not if) students get injured?
 
So he got himself a new affiliation that seems to finally recognise for whatever reason.
Ok, if you want to go down that road.
I suggest you contact the head honcho at lotus jiu jitsu and see if he can speak some sense to that Giba lotus jiu jitsu.
I assume that Giba is claiming lotus lineage as well as starting his brand of con fiance jiu jitsu.

I forgot the name of the head honcho but his nickname is the arm collector and he already spoken against David's claims.
 
There should be a sticky or list here of the fraud's for quick reference, Bullshido style.
 
Giva Santana. There is a YouTube video somewhere.
 
Bump this seriously? Who the fuck is this instructor that is recognizing his bullshit fake belt? Is this guy serious? How greedy or fucking stupid do you have to be to back Lang?

I've personally tried to locate Lang's whereabouts after getting tipped off, with the intention of just challenging him and exposing him in person.

If this dude is backing him, he needs to be put on blast just the same! This shit drives me fucking crazy, and I fully admit it takes me from being a normal, humble, law abiding citizen, into the mind state of where if I ever get near this guy, I am going to fucking pummel him. This isn't fucking hopkido, our belt system still has integrity, and I will be damned if I sit back while a complete bag of tries falsely claim rank after the many ass whoopings I've taken, and years of blood, sweat, and tears I've put in to get mine!!!
 
Are you sure this 'Giba' school isn't just something Lang created? It's clearly meant to be a ripoff of Lotus Club and the excellent Giva Santana.

Look, you can't get rid of all frauds. BJJ does a better job than most of exposing them, that's the best we're ever going to be able to do. Hell of a lot better than being like Kung Fu or some other art where basically everyone is a fraud.
 
[YT]2xyT_HOp7vQ[/YT]

1.27 forward. Giva says he has never met the guy as of 2014.

As a Lotus Club student I'm offended by this marketing ploy.
 
mysticdragonbjj said:
Wouldn't you want to know about this if you were considering Confiance Jiu Jitsu? I wouldn't pay to go there now. Who else are they going to make a black belt?

Giba doesn't think it's suspicious people doubt Lang and no other black belts? There is no record of Lang wearing a white, blue, purple or brown belt. Just one year ago, he was grappling at a white belt level. He's got a long sordid history of defrauding people.

Is Giba going to let him open a Confiance gym and teach there? What happens when (not if) students get injured?
Click to expand...

Why not, I don't know, ask Giba?

Legitimate or not, at the very least Lang has actually got lineage and endorsement now. If it's wrongful, then it's Giba's fault, not Lang's.
 
Someone really needs to stop this piece of shit. If we could just verify where he is training, we could have someone legit go in there as a "white belt" and heel hook him till the cows come home, Palhares style until his fucking knee explodes!!!
 
Guy Marcello said:
Someone really needs to stop this piece of shit. If we could just verify where he is training, we could have someone legit go in there as a "white belt" and heel hook him till the cows come home, Palhares style until his fucking knee explodes!!!
Click to expand...


The heel hook assassin should be palhares himself
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,270
Messages
56,769,065
Members
175,394
Latest member
Mestre Giba Cardoso

Share this page

Back
Top