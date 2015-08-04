Very serious concerns about Giba Lotus Jiu Jitsu

Bump this seriously? Who the fuck is this instructor that is recognizing his bullshit fake belt? Is this guy serious? How greedy or fucking stupid do you have to be to back Lang?



I've personally tried to locate Lang's whereabouts after getting tipped off, with the intention of just challenging him and exposing him in person.



If this dude is backing him, he needs to be put on blast just the same! This shit drives me fucking crazy, and I fully admit it takes me from being a normal, humble, law abiding citizen, into the mind state of where if I ever get near this guy, I am going to fucking pummel him. This isn't fucking hopkido, our belt system still has integrity, and I will be damned if I sit back while a complete bag of tries falsely claim rank after the many ass whoopings I've taken, and years of blood, sweat, and tears I've put in to get mine!!!