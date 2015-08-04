Very serious concerns about Giba Lotus Jiu Jitsu

mysticdragonbjj
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2014
- Messages
- 602
- Reaction score
- 0
August 7 update: See http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/108122099-post23.html for update on Giba's "corrective actions" after apparently realizing what type of fraud David Lang of McGraw, NY really is.
At least many of you know that David Lang has been impersonating a black belt for many years. I think he originally became infamous for claiming a black belt under Wallid Ismail. (And then claiming Wallid was lying due to a financial dispute.)
[YT]DeZ4qMxoM9A[/YT]
About a year ago, he got whooped by a shutout score of epic proportions against a brown belt half his size.
[YT]sisF_q6nqys[/YT]
In my opinion, he looks like a white belt just one year ago.
So ... how is it that Giba Lotus Jiu Jitsu could declare him a black belt a few days ago? (See picture below.)
FYI, Giba apparently knows there are doubters in the US as noted by Lang's response. (No mention of his repeated duckings of MMA Guy in North Carolina and numerous purple, brown and black belts in upstate New York near him.
Do any of you guys have any thoughts as to what's going on? Can a writer at Sherdog or some other site do an article on this? Perhaps some of you guys can talk to your instructors and have them contact Giba if they know him. (I'd love to see Wallid talk to Giba!)
I appreciate any feedback you might have. Let's not let Lang get away with this. BJJ should not go the route of TKD, especially over some loser like Lang.
At least many of you know that David Lang has been impersonating a black belt for many years. I think he originally became infamous for claiming a black belt under Wallid Ismail. (And then claiming Wallid was lying due to a financial dispute.)
[YT]DeZ4qMxoM9A[/YT]
About a year ago, he got whooped by a shutout score of epic proportions against a brown belt half his size.
[YT]sisF_q6nqys[/YT]
In my opinion, he looks like a white belt just one year ago.
So ... how is it that Giba Lotus Jiu Jitsu could declare him a black belt a few days ago? (See picture below.)
FYI, Giba apparently knows there are doubters in the US as noted by Lang's response. (No mention of his repeated duckings of MMA Guy in North Carolina and numerous purple, brown and black belts in upstate New York near him.
Do any of you guys have any thoughts as to what's going on? Can a writer at Sherdog or some other site do an article on this? Perhaps some of you guys can talk to your instructors and have them contact Giba if they know him. (I'd love to see Wallid talk to Giba!)
I appreciate any feedback you might have. Let's not let Lang get away with this. BJJ should not go the route of TKD, especially over some loser like Lang.
Last edited: