Very impressed by Andreas Gustafsson

Andreas Gustafsson was no retard in his fight against Khaos Williams..in fact, it was a very smart performance. He closed the distance quickly, where Williams couldn’t unleash his knockout punch, took him into the clinch, and dismantled him with dirty boxing. It was a grinding fight that completely exhausted Williams and neutralized his biggest weapon.
It actually reminded me..though it’s a different discipline of a famous Chilean heavyweight boxer named Arturo Godoy. He had an ugly style, but it was super effective. He used a similar tactic against Joe Louis in their first fight and took him the distance.
