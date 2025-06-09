Very impressed by Andreas Gustafsson

Andreas Gustafsson was no retard in his fight against Khaos Williams..in fact, it was a very smart performance. He closed the distance quickly, where Williams couldn’t unleash his knockout punch, took him into the clinch, and dismantled him with dirty boxing. It was a grinding fight that completely exhausted Williams and neutralized his biggest weapon.

It actually reminded me..though it’s a different discipline of a famous Chilean heavyweight boxer named Arturo Godoy. He had an ugly style, but it was super effective. He used a similar tactic against Joe Louis in their first fight and took him the distance.
 
I’m all in for the retard viking. May he lead us to retard Valhalla
 
I guess he means that he's not very technical and fancy, more so just wanting to bulldoze his opponents.

It surprised me how easily he was landing hard shots, also from range. Really won every aspect of the fight.
 
I like his style. He doesn’t play it safe, dude is working.
 
Agreed. It's not overly fanfriendly (as most fans want wild reckless brawls), but I dug it. We need more fighters tuning out the nonsensical boos and fighting smartly.

The fans booed him because they wanted stand up fights and there were other fights that were primarily stand up fights and they booed those as well. That's why more fighters need to tune that out and focus on the gameplan.
 
