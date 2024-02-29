Very good video on fighter pay and why UFC fighters are broke







Gives an unbiased opinion and gives both sides their stories.



Only thing I could have sworn back in the day is Dana used to always say at the press conferences is fighters pay is private, but fighters can tell you, They just dont want to. Which most men don’t tell you their financial business anyway, but now it says you can’t. I know Ariel could have weaseled his way into 1 fighters pay all these years



It’s crazy we have seen the evolution of this company over the years. I don’t like the ufc like I used to, but I think it’s because now see the past as a niche. Those WWE and WCW Monday night wars proved it’s always about competition. MMA was more fun back then because we had variety. Even when Zuffa made WEC its own ufc for smaller guys. Was just a breath of fresh air knowing you can have so many different options and looks and kept it all fresh.





Whether ufc wins or loses this lawsuit, I don’t think those kind of competitor days will ever comeback. UFC has cemented themselves