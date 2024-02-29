Very good video on fighter pay and why UFC fighters are broke

Sms_productions713

Sms_productions713

It can’t rain all the time
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 2, 2023
Messages
159
Reaction score
236



Gives an unbiased opinion and gives both sides their stories.

Only thing I could have sworn back in the day is Dana used to always say at the press conferences is fighters pay is private, but fighters can tell you, They just dont want to. Which most men don’t tell you their financial business anyway, but now it says you can’t. I know Ariel could have weaseled his way into 1 fighters pay all these years

It’s crazy we have seen the evolution of this company over the years. I don’t like the ufc like I used to, but I think it’s because now see the past as a niche. Those WWE and WCW Monday night wars proved it’s always about competition. MMA was more fun back then because we had variety. Even when Zuffa made WEC its own ufc for smaller guys. Was just a breath of fresh air knowing you can have so many different options and looks and kept it all fresh.


Whether ufc wins or loses this lawsuit, I don’t think those kind of competitor days will ever comeback. UFC has cemented themselves
 
Depends what happens with Francis and the Saku Belt...

Right now it's in limbo, the most powerful talisman in MMA lore - its home has always been the most dominant organisation... Should he go to PFL and lose to Ferreira it would huge... Should he lose to Anthony Joshua, boxing will resurge, crushing all in it's wake... Should Frank win both, and come back to UFC then things will resume.

Since Frank left UFC has had weak champs, lost its biggest stars, been embroiled in controversy, and seems to be on a downturn.

The future is dark and uncertain.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-legend-of-the-saku-belt-history-thread-must-read.3688523/

EWUi1ypXkAEkLlT.jpg
 
Buff said:
Depends what happens with Francis and the Saku Belt...

Right now it's in limbo, the most powerful talisman in MMA lore - its home has always been the most dominant organisation... Should he go there and lose to Ferreira it would huge... Should he lose to Anthony Joshua, boxing will resurge, crushing all in it's wake... Should Frank win both, and come back to UFC then things will resume.

Since Frank left UFC has had weak champs, lost its biggest stars, been embroiled in controversy, and seems to be on a downturn.

The future is dark and uncertain.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-legend-of-the-saku-belt-history-thread-must-read.3688523/

EWUi1ypXkAEkLlT.jpg
Click to expand...


if Francis ever comes back, make sure this is copyrighted and pitch it to them please lol
 
Sms_productions713 said:
if Francis ever comes back, make sure this is copyrighted and pitch it to them please lol
Click to expand...
I stole the writing in the thread I linked from this blog... UFC even tried to have ut removed.

One of the best pieces of MMA writing/journalism/fiction I've ever read.

https://saku-belt.blogspot.com/?m=1

Should be mandatory reading for all MMA fans.
 
I just get sick of seeing fighter pay threads here more than fighters cry about pay in headlines. I think the sport has evolved so much in the last 10 years, some people have the gall to compare it to NFL/NBA which was around forever to build up to that point. I don't think anyone can just change the pay dynamics in a snap and it's going to take decades to reach a more mature point. So these debates seem to go no where. UFC is already entrenching its product everywhere to get the ads and rights to be at levels comparable to UFC, I think give it time and we can debate 10 years later to see how it caught on.
 
Last edited:
Tweak896 said:
I just get sick of seeing fighter pay threads here more than fighters cry about pay in headlines. I think the sport has evolved so much in the last 10 years, some people have the gall to compare it to NFL/NBA which was around forever to build up to that point. I don't think anyone can just change the pay dynamics in a snap and it's going to take decades to reach a more mature point. So these debates seem to go no where.
Click to expand...

Yea the debate on pay itself is dumb. 30 years is not that damn long when you try to put it on what the NBA and nfl is. We’re a long way away.
 
How many years should fighters earn a small percentage of the profits before you think they deserve better?
 
When fighters could walk and step into the octagon in whatever attire they so wished, things didn't seem so bleak for up and coming fighters.

Definitely post Reebok deal, is when more fighters started asking or rather begging for that bonus money on the mic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,773
Messages
55,165,981
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top