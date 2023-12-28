Vertical line down TV screen

Turned my television on last night and discovered a translucent vertical line going directly down the center of it. I've been at work a lot this week so I have no idea if one of the kids smacked the thing with a toy, but I just got this thing in July and it's a Samsung so I would expect it to not be taking a shit already. Anyone ever deal with something like this? Is it worth calling for a service appointment vs just getting a new TV?
 
How old is your tv?

There are great TVs that are inexpensive now
 
That's the subliminal mind control/activation strip used by the CIA to activate subjects....

Better hide any means of harm in your house.
 
Turned my television on last night and discovered a translucent vertical line going directly down the center of it. I've been at work a lot this week so I have no idea if one of the kids smacked the thing with a toy, but I just got this thing in July and it's a Samsung so I would expect it to not be taking a shit already. Anyone ever deal with something like this? Is it worth calling for a service appointment vs just getting a new TV?
It's under warranty if you just bought it new in July. Also "Samsung" doesn't mean much anymore. If it's under warranty, they'll repair it. If they can't repair it, they'll either replace it or give you money/credit towards another one I believe(if they no longer have the same model available).
 
There used to be brands that were manufactured in countries known for good quality control like Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, etc. These days all manufacturers have outsourced their production to third-world countries. The name of the brand doesn't mean anything anymore, it's all the same underneath.
 
It's under warranty if you just bought it new in July. Also "Samsung" doesn't mean much anymore. If it's under warranty, they'll repair it. If they can't repair it, they'll either replace it or give you money/credit towards another one I believe(if they no longer have the same model available).
I'll explore the warranty situation
 
Yeah something happened to it. And once the screen is screwed you might as well cut your losses and get a new one.
 
Have you beat a confession out of your kids yet?
or get a security cam in the living room, it's nice to have and really helps with finding the remote that the kids swear they didnt lose for the twenty sixth time.........
 
New TV time. Most likely your kids dropped it.
 
Every once in a while you should beat them for the stuff you didn't catch them doing.

No one gets caught 100%.
gotta teach them that life aint fair lesson <45>
 
Turned my television on last night and discovered a translucent vertical line going directly down the center of it. I've been at work a lot this week so I have no idea if one of the kids smacked the thing with a toy, but I just got this thing in July and it's a Samsung so I would expect it to not be taking a shit already. Anyone ever deal with something like this? Is it worth calling for a service appointment vs just getting a new TV?
Have you beat a confession out of your kids yet?
might also be worth looking to see if the children are still under warranty. and if it's too late to abort them, just call up social services and tell them about the tv incident and ask if they can put the kids in a foster home. if they refuse, just tell them that you beat your children and they'll be at your door within minutes to take them off your hands.

Is it worth calling for a service appointment vs just getting a new TV?
guarantee you that the controller hit the tv panel after one of the kids got wrecked in call of duty. if i were you i'd send those kids to boot camp so they can learn some proper honesty and discipline.

it's probably worth looking into. i never got sent to boot camp and my parents never beat me hard enough and look how fucked up i turned out.
 
