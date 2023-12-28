Vertical line down TV screen

deadshot138
Turned my television on last night and discovered a translucent vertical line going directly down the center of it. I've been at work a lot this week so I have no idea if one of the kids smacked the thing with a toy, but I just got this thing in July and it's a Samsung so I would expect it to not be taking a shit already. Anyone ever deal with something like this? Is it worth calling for a service appointment vs just getting a new TV?