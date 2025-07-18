War Wagon Versace model Islam Dulatov starting in the UFC this week-end

Koala

Koala

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
3,099
Reaction score
5,925
He's an ex-top model for Versace and others
GZh8cUiXAA4Uhqw.jpg


He comes from a big family of fighters and models
cs.1737473294942.png


He seems to have a big following as his own embedded series is making half of the views of the UFC Embedded series


He starts in a PPV against Adam Fugitt (10-4, 2-2 in the UFC)
GrEB625WEAA9G8L.jpg


He is 11-1 with an R1 elbow KO in DWCS


He trains at UFD with Robocop Soldic, Abus Magomedov, and most of the Germans fighting in Oktagon
 
If he’s half the finishing machine he seems to be , He should smoke fugitt
 
He is a DEI hire. He ain't no Alan Jouban or Akiyama.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,065
Messages
57,575,324
Members
175,751
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top