He's an ex-top model for Versace and others
He comes from a big family of fighters and models
He seems to have a big following as his own embedded series is making half of the views of the UFC Embedded series
He starts in a PPV against Adam Fugitt (10-4, 2-2 in the UFC)
He is 11-1 with an R1 elbow KO in DWCS
He trains at UFD with Robocop Soldic, Abus Magomedov, and most of the Germans fighting in Oktagon
