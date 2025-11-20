Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
- Aug 8, 2018
- 12,883
- 16,808
If there was ever a division so enter into and do “ok” in with 0 grappling it’s HWHe will be grappled and absolutely fucked.
...but it would be fun to throw him in the mix. UFC's HW Division needs all the help it can get.
I would like to see him beat the absolute dogshit out of Francine at K1 rules.I think he'll end up doing boxing, he talked about wanting to fight Francis. He could fight in Europe and middle east, not be tied down to UFC and make more money.
I mean he's gonna be 37, he fights like once a year and not a single soul in US knows him. He's not gonna have some Izzy or Alex P run to stardom and a belt and big money.
Would he be good for UFC HW div of course but he's more comfortable with his hands and if he can get some of the bigger boxers or even Francis to fight him its bigger than signing with UFC.
Random but do you remember the Russian dude who declined the UFC to get a glory title shot? It might have been against this dude im not sure.
Thats young for ufc hw. Isn’t the average age like 38/39?If hes ever going to fight in the UFC it needs to be now as he turns 37 in April so he wont have a long run even at HW.