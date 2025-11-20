News Verhoeven holds talks with the UFC.

Deadwing88 said:
Put him in Dagestan for 6 months and all the UFC HW will be covering their eyes in fear!

I think he'll end up doing boxing, he talked about wanting to fight Francis. He could fight in Europe and middle east, not be tied down to UFC and make more money.

I mean he's gonna be 37, he fights like once a year and not a single soul in US knows him. He's not gonna have some Izzy or Alex P run to stardom and a belt and big money.

Would he be good for UFC HW div of course but he's more comfortable with his hands and if he can get some of the bigger boxers or even Francis to fight him its bigger than signing with UFC.
 
Wow.

I don't get the impression most folks follow kickboxing but Rico has been running shit in Glory for a long long ass time.

Dude is pretty fun to watch. Wish him well where ever he goes, if it is UFC even better or even PFL.for a fight with Francis
 
Prince Nephilim said:
He will be grappled and absolutely fucked.

...but it would be fun to throw him in the mix. UFC's HW Division needs all the help it can get.
If there was ever a division so enter into and do “ok” in with 0 grappling it’s HW

Rozenstruik did decent for what he was. Maybe that’s about what we should expect? Idk much about glory so I have no idea how good each guy was coming from the kickboxing background
 
CC27 said:
I would like to see him beat the absolute dogshit out of Francine at K1 rules.
 
BigTruck said:
Random but do you remember the Russian dude who declined the UFC to get a glory title shot? It might have been against this dude im not sure.
He went back to GLory and lost a HW title fight to Rico and now I assume he'll be in some LHW tournament. I'm not a kickboxing fan but I believe I saw something about that on twitter.
 
