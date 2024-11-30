News Vergil vs Boots not happening on Riyadh Feb.22 show

I called it back in the original thread. The weight thing seemed obvious.
The weight was always the elephant in the room. Have no idea how both sides agreed to anything without discussing that first & foremost. Both sides playing games there.

Vergil literally couldn't make 147 years ago at this point. The move to 154 has been made and campaigned my Ortiz. Boots said he wanted to clean out & uni.147.
Thats why I never get excited in any rumor thread anymore. Its silly.
I even remember asking first thing. "What weight????" When it seemed there was no solid answer I knew it was just both fighters trying to stay relevant without actually fighting.
Bootz is turning into Crawford 2.0 without the Top Rank aura and marketing.
Crazy because 154 is absolutely filled with mega fights. I get him sticking around to unify. But nobody outside of hardcore fans know the other WW champs & they still cant fkn get those fights done.
Either you're killing your career or you are just scared of 154.


www.boxingscene.com

Jaron Ennis 'changed mind' about fighting Vergil Ortiz Jnr

Vergil Ortiz Jnr’s manager Rick Mirigian has accused Jaron Ennis of “changing his mind” regarding a potential fight between them
www.boxingscene.com
 
MMALOPEZ said:
I don’t see an A side on the matchup … Eddie does have more power than Oscar with the Saudi’s
Boots is a full world champion with multiple title defenses in the marquee division of the lighter weights. Ortiz is a disputed interim world titlist in a tweener division above. There's always an A-side and that's Boots in these negotiations. He has a bit more leverage. Can Ortiz lose 3½ lbs to fight at a catchweight of 150½ lbs? If both of these guys really want the fight as much as they're saying then they can split the difference and meet right in the middle.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Boots is a full world champion with multiple title defenses in the marquee division of the lighter weights. Ortiz is a disputed interim world titlist in a tweener division above. There's always an A-side and that's Boots in these negotiations. He has a bit more leverage. Can Ortiz lose 3½ lbs to fight at a catchweight of 150½ lbs? If both of these guys really want the fight as much as they're saying then they can split the difference and meet right in the middle.
klitschko/haye everything 50/50
 
burningspear said:
klitschko/haye everything 50/50
Someone has to decide that it's 50/50. The A-side gets to make that call. In negotiations leverage is leverage no matter how scant. If Boots agreed to fight Ortiz at 154 then he'd have to gain 7 lbs and would only get to fight for an interim trinket. The risk on his end just isn't worth the reward in that scenario. If Ortiz wins a real strap at 154 then maybe it will be.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Yup, talked big about 154, tries to drag 154 lbrs down to 147. Hes not an a side, he doesn’t even have a signature win, this sham is found out
But Ortiz has a signature win? He also got a gift decision in his last fight. Never been a world champion and don't give me that interim bullshit. Has only headlined once. Yeah, he's the A-side though lmao.
 
