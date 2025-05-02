Verbal chemistry vs non verbal chemistry - which type of relationship is a better bet long term?

Intermission
Verbal chemistry: Similiar intellectual thought patterns, good humour, attraction. Love emotions not overly strong though... more sexual attraction than love.
Non Verbal chemistry: Strong emotive reactions in eye to eye contact. High sexual attraction. Good but not outstanding conversation play. High feelings of love.
Which of the two relationships would you pick as a long term investment?
