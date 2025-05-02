Verbal chemistry vs non verbal chemistry - which type of relationship is a better bet long term?

Verbal chemistry: Similiar intellectual thought patterns, good humour, attraction. Love emotions not overly strong though... more sexual attraction than love.

Non Verbal chemistry: Strong emotive reactions in eye to eye contact. High sexual attraction. Good but not outstanding conversation play. High feelings of love.

Which of the two relationships would you pick as a long term investment?
 
Nr 1 admires my qualites.

Nr 2 loves them but isnt impressed.

Nr 1 is unlike me, thats why she admires me...... Nr 2 is however very much like me. She doesnt admire something she has herself.

I dont admire either of them.
 
