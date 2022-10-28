Update: June 3, 2024

First Official Trailer for VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Starring Tom Hardy

Update: October 28, 2022

VENOM 3 Finds Its Director with Venom 1 and Venom 2 Screenwriter Kelly Marcel

is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his 2008 indie film, and was among the writers on(2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Sony and Columbia’s(2021) after developing the story with Hardy. This will mark her directorial debut.She is also writing the script for the third, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.first reported the news.is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man’s most recognizable antagonists. The first installment, directed by Ruben Fleischer, over performed with $856 million globally, while the sequel, from director Andy Serkis, brought in $507 million globally, a respectable number in the age of COVID-19.The character lives in Sony’s shared universe of Marvel characters, though Venom briefly transported to the DIsney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe via a post-credits scene in. A post-credits scene insuggested Venom had returned to his native universe.Sony has number of Marvel films in the pipeline, including(Oct. 6, 2023) and(Feb. 16, 2024).does not yet have a date.