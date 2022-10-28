Movies VENOM: THE LAST DANCE (Final Trailer, post #39)

Update: June 3, 2024

First Official Trailer for VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Starring Tom Hardy


Update: October 28, 2022

VENOM 3 Finds Its Director with Venom 1 and Venom 2 Screenwriter Kelly Marcel

Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his 2008 indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Sony and Columbia’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. This will mark her directorial debut.

She is also writing the script for the third Venom, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Deadline first reported the news.

Venom is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man’s most recognizable antagonists. The first installment, directed by Ruben Fleischer, over performed with $856 million globally, while the sequel, from director Andy Serkis, brought in $507 million globally, a respectable number in the age of COVID-19.

The character lives in Sony’s shared universe of Marvel characters, though Venom briefly transported to the DIsney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe via a post-credits scene in Let There Be Carnage. A post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home suggested Venom had returned to his native universe.

Sony has number of Marvel films in the pipeline, including Kraven the Hunter (Oct. 6, 2023) and Madame Web (Feb. 16, 2024). Venom 3 does not yet have a date.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...-enlists-kelly-marcel-as-director-1235250850/
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
The first Venom was okay-ish. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was terrible. So I don't expect Venom 3 to be good, especially coming from the writer of the last two Venom movies who is making her directorial debut.
This. Hardy's great, but I have zero interest in another Venom movie.
 
Hopefully it's better than 2.
 
Disney ruined Hulk. Sony ruined Venom. Imagine telling our teenage selves that Hulk would be pacifist hipster and Venom would be a comedic spaz?
Yeah. 2 wasn't great. 1 wasn't spectacular and wtf is up with no white spider? Carnage seemed soy when he's one of the most bad ass villains second only to toxin.
 
The first Venom was okay-ish. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was terrible. So I don't expect Venom 3 to be good, especially coming from the writer of the last two Venom movies who is making her directorial debut.
I read "She" in the op and I'm out.
 
I thought the first one was decent. The second one was awful though. The jokes, the storyline, everything.
 
I did not like either of the first 2, they both made a ton of money and I am expecting more of the same
 
Shit.

Seems like I'm the only one that really liked the sequel.
 
