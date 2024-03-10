Venom Page is the real deal

We'll see when he fights someone who can stick to a game plan. Definitely a fun fighter, I'm just not sold on him as a legit title contender.
 
Tailor-made debut matchups will do that, yeah. Same as Chandler KOing Hooker in his debut and then getting owned by the top of the div.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,567
Messages
55,224,359
Members
174,691
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top