Venom Page is the real deal

Insane chin on Holland, those shots would have finished other fighters. Insanely difficult style to deal with. He will be a massive problem at WW.
He always was. It's not his fault Bellator fed him so many subpar fighters.
As a striker sure but 5'9 Logan Storley dominated him.