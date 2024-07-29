Chad R. Thundercock
Cooler than the other side of the pillow.
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2005
- Messages
- 15,529
- Reaction score
- 15,041
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/venezuelans-vote-highly-charged-election-amid-fraud-worries-2024-07-28/
- Venezuelan authorities say that Maduro received 51% of the vote, opposition candidate, Gonzalez received 44%
- Exit polls show that Gonzalez won the election by a landslide
- Apparently the Venezuelan military is having mixed signals about the election results
- There are talks of taking up arms amongst civilians
List of countries that are not recognizing the results (links to Twitter post):
List of countries that are recognizing the results:
- Cuba