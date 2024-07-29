Elections Venezuela's Maduro steals the election again

Chad R. Thundercock

Chad R. Thundercock

Cooler than the other side of the pillow.
@Gold
Joined
Nov 30, 2005
Messages
15,529
Reaction score
15,041

  • Venezuelan authorities say that Maduro received 51% of the vote, opposition candidate, Gonzalez received 44%
  • Exit polls show that Gonzalez won the election by a landslide
  • Apparently the Venezuelan military is having mixed signals about the election results
  • There are talks of taking up arms amongst civilians

List of countries that are not recognizing the results (links to Twitter post):

List of countries that are recognizing the results:

  • Cuba
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Elections What to know about Venezuela’s election as Maduro faces the toughest race of his decade in power
Replies
8
Views
347
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Elections Maduro seeks to shore up Venezuela military’s support ahead of vote threatening his hold on power
Replies
2
Views
128
Kingz
Kingz
LeonardoBjj
Crime US sanctions a Venezuela gang for spreading criminal activity across Latin America
Replies
0
Views
98
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,850
Messages
55,938,497
Members
175,001
Latest member
hamzakarim00

Share this page

Back
Top