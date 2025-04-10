Social Vegas trip

Do your pets rule your lives?

I'm supposed to be there now.

Poor cat en route this afternoon started throwing up half an hour into the journey and frothing at the mouth. Which, I've seen them throw up before but never that. Took a view after making a stop and trying to calm them both down. They're both fine. I didn't give them the suppressants because the other one went even more spastic with them than in the hour long test runs before the 3.5 hour journey today.

I had the option to cancel the condo before March 26th and was convinced that if we don't go away now we won't ever go away...and now we're in the will never go away unless we go separately.

No, they can't go to a cattery, or someone's house, and no one can cat sit because they will bolt out of the door never to be seen again.

I don't ever care about birthdays but husband insisted it was a pretty big deal. What morons we wee.
 
I'm in the same boat with a retarded dog

He's only 2 so I'm in for the long haul

At least he travels well, we can chuck him in the car and head up the coast, which we're doing again tomorrow. He's a right little cunt with other people as well, so can't leave him with anyone

I have to assume there is a reason we got him specifically, just have to figure it out

Not so easy with cats in guessing
 
