"vbookie" FREE Fake Wagering, Give It A Shot!!! $1,000,000 Start-Up Bonus!!!***** Week of 4/11/2024!!!

Wager on MMA or on various sports in the "all other", which is what I prefer. Baseball, Basketball, Football/Soccer, Hockey, Horse Racing, Boxing,/ etc...
Lots of fun to bet on boxing.
MMA is too volatile for me.
Reminder the third link explains how to get a free stack to wager (for fun) here on sherdog in the "vbookie" sections/forums...
vbookie all other:
http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/sportsbook-other-sports.103/
vbookie MMA:
http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/sportsbook-mma.99/
Wager your free (and worthless) sherdog dollars. If you want a stack, bet $2 under "place wager" on this one and you will have a stack come the weekend to wager on here for fun. This is updated for the latest below and in post #16. Either way. For this week's payout, wager "2":
