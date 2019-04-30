***** "vbookie" FREE Fake Wagering, Give It A Shot!!! $1,000,000 Start-Up Bonus!!!***** Week of 4/11/2024!!!

PHATV

PHATV

Boss Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2006
Messages
36,932
Reaction score
16,150
Wager on MMA or on various sports in the "all other", which is what I prefer. Baseball, Basketball, Football/Soccer, Hockey, Horse Racing, Boxing,/ etc...
Lots of fun to bet on boxing.
MMA is too volatile for me.

Reminder the third link explains how to get a free stack to wager (for fun) here on sherdog in the "vbookie" sections/forums...

vbookie all other:
http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/sportsbook-other-sports.103/

vbookie MMA:
http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/sportsbook-mma.99/

Wager your free (and worthless) sherdog dollars. If you want a stack, bet $2 under "place wager" on this one and you will have a stack come the weekend to wager on here for fun. This is updated for the latest below and in post #16. Either way. For this week's payout, wager "2":
forums.sherdog.com

UFC 300 FIGHT WEEK! BET 2!!!

Only bet 2 you greedy bastards.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
Last edited:
How can I tell how much fake money I have? Or is it at zero now, and I have to do something else?
 
Sharkey said:
How can I tell how much fake money I have? Or is it at zero now, and I have to do something else?
Click to expand...

By placing a wager for one, it will tell you how much is available to wager. Go put $2 on that above freebie. You get a certain amount automatically. I think if you bet the 1000 they give you and it's staked on something two days from now, you'll get another 1000 to wager in 24 hours and so on and so on...
 
PHATV said:
Help a brother out @Sharkey!!!
Click to expand...

First off, you're selection has regressive patterns with his conditioning indicating he's very unlikely to run a race capable of winning. Secondly, he has now scratched because of health and conditioning reasons. Which kinda sucks for me as a bettor since he was the favourite and would have burned up a whole lot of money.

I listed my fake money bets in that thread, although it said I only had 5 grand to play with.
 
Sharkey said:
First off, you're selection has regressive patterns with his conditioning indicating he's very unlikely to run a race capable of winning. Secondly, he has now scratched because of health and conditioning reasons. Which kinda sucks for me as a bettor since he was the favourite and would have burned up a whole lot of money.

I listed my fake money bets in that thread, although it said I only had 5 grand to play with.
Click to expand...

He's scratched!?
lol
Ouch. I think I get my wager back when it settles, then.
 
C'mon!!! Bet $2 that you already have in your account and you will have $1,000,000 to play with wagering. I bet you like it, pun intended.
 
I’m ready to blow my nest egg on the Canelo-Jacobs fight.

Cousin Eddie: That's it Clark... show him who's boss. It's people like you who come here and blow the family nest egg that built this town... not this pretty boy!
 
Update, new one. Bet $2 (which you already have) of your fake money and then at noon (ish) Saturday you'll "win" $500,000 to 1 and have $1,000,000 in play money to wager on MMA and all other sports per above. Free LSC/Tank fight betting money. Go here, hit place wager, put "2" in there and then bet it and be done with it.

https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/halloween-bet-2.14821/
 
Update, new one. Bet $2 (which you already have) of your fake money and then at 9pm (ish) Saturday you'll "win" $500,000 to 1 and have $1,000,000 in play money to wager on MMA and all other sports per above. Free Danny Jacobs/Gabe Rosado and RJJ/Tyson fight betting money. Go here, hit place wager, put "2" in there and then bet it and be done with it. Collect/"win" $1,000,000 fake monies to wager tomorrow night.
https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/happy-thanksgiving-sportsbook.14938/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,822
Messages
55,385,205
Members
174,756
Latest member
K1ngLouisIIIV

Share this page

Back
Top