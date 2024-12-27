vBookie Fantasy Football Week 17 -- Playoff Edition Round 3 -- Dec. 28, 1:00pm ET

Betting Tips

(Warning: Fantasy Football is unpredictable, teams with .500 records ended up playing for the Championship. The best team doesn't always win.)

-I'm locking this up Saturday Morning but some/all of the games will be reopened (with new odds) if it's still a proper contest. We can't be having a team with 100 points on the board, and a projection win by 70 points being reopened.



CHAMPIONSHIP GAME



-Krixes vs DFW Rangers. This is an unlikely matchup between two underdog teams. Krixes is facing an uphill battle once again, as DFW not only has points on the board but also is projected winning. Krixes is waiting on the status of James Conner and JK Dobbins. If they don't play, he can't win (Insert Adrian voice from Rocky 4, "You can't win").



THIRD PLACE GAME



-Emog1 has the early points on the board, and projection lead over Liontology. Liontology might be in serious trouble if Alvin Kamara doesn't suit up this week.



LOSER BRACKET



-Bullet Club takes on Louisiana Mud Dogs. LMD has the slight points projection in this one but he is gonna be without top receiver Ceedee Lamb, possibly Chubba, and Tyrone Tracy who are both injured. He also showed his hatred for thriving fantasy SUPERSTAR Xavier Worthy by leaving him on his bench for the third straight week.



-Chandler Heat takes on Dillydilly this week. This right here is a 50/50 matchup with both teams putting up some gooseggs already. Chandler Heat might be in trouble if Jalen Hurts doesn't play.



HONORABLE MENTIONS

...