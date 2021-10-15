vBookie Fantasy Basketball League

helax
BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2013
- Messages
- 51,624
- Reaction score
- 97,012
I'll start a league if we can get 10 or more this weekend. We can draft tomorrow even or Monday night
Anyone in? Sorry such short notice I didn't really have a plan to do this until a few asked
@Mohawk Mauler @PHATV @legendtony @Outkast @Frank23 @TheFirstEMP @Krixes @hohner @Zebra Cheeks @Jackonfire @Valhoven @TeTe @Kung Fu Kowboy @JayPettryMMA @Lethal @BFoe @PurpleStorm @lsa @315MMAFighter @Substance Abuse @Dude Incredible @MiCavalier @SKYNET
Anyone in? Sorry such short notice I didn't really have a plan to do this until a few asked
@Mohawk Mauler @PHATV @legendtony @Outkast @Frank23 @TheFirstEMP @Krixes @hohner @Zebra Cheeks @Jackonfire @Valhoven @TeTe @Kung Fu Kowboy @JayPettryMMA @Lethal @BFoe @PurpleStorm @lsa @315MMAFighter @Substance Abuse @Dude Incredible @MiCavalier @SKYNET