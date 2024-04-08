Opinion Vatican blasts gender-affirming surgery, surrogacy and gender theory as violations of human dignity

BY NICOLE WINFIELD
Updated 9:26 AM BRT, April 8, 2024

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican on Monday declared gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave violations of human dignity, putting them on par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that reject God’s plan for human life.

The Vatican’s doctrine office issued “Infinite Dignity,” a 20-page declaration that has been in the works for five years. After substantial revision in recent months, it was approved March 25 by Pope Francis, who ordered its publication.

In its most eagerly anticipated section, the Vatican repeated its rejection of “gender theory,” or the idea that one’s gender can be changed. It said God created man and woman as biologically different, separate beings, and said people must not tinker with that plan or try to “make oneself God.”

“It follows that any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception,” the document said.

It distinguished between gender-affirming surgeries, which it rejected, and “genital abnormalities” that are present at birth or that develop later. Those abnormalities can be “resolved” with the help of health care professionals, it said.

Advocates for LGBTQ+ Catholics immediately criticized the document as outdated, harmful and contrary to the stated goal of recognizing the “infinite dignity” of all of God’s children. They warned it could have real-world effects on trans people, fueling anti-trans violence and discrimination.

“While it lays out a wonderful rationale for why each human being, regardless of condition in life, must be respected, honored, and loved, it does not apply this principle to gender-diverse people,” said Francis DeBernardo of New Ways Ministry, which advocates for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The document’s existence, rumored since 2019, was confirmed in recent weeks by the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a close Francis confidant.

“It needs to be emphasized that biological sex and the sociocultural role of sex (gender) can be distinguished but not separated”
- The Vatican’s “Infinite Dignity” declaration

He had cast it as something of a nod to conservatives after he authored a more explosive document approving blessings for same-sex couples that sparked criticism from conservative bishops around the world, especially in Africa.

And yet, the document takes pointed aim at countries — including many in Africa — that criminalize homosexuality. It echoed Francis’ assertion in a 2023 interview with The Associated Press that “being homosexual is not a crime,” making the assertion now part of the Vatican’s doctrinal teaching.

The new document denounces “as contrary to human dignity the fact that, in some places, not a few people are imprisoned, tortured, and even deprived of the good of life solely because of their sexual orientation.”

The document is something of a repackaging of previously articulated Vatican positions, read now through the prism of human dignity. It restates well-known Catholic doctrine opposing abortion and euthanasia, and adds to the list some of Francis’ main concerns as pope: the threats to human dignity posed by poverty, war, human trafficking and forced migration.

In a newly articulated position, it says surrogacy violates both the dignity of the surrogate mother and the child.

While much attention about surrogacy has focused on possible exploitation of poor women as surrogates, the Vatican document asserts that the child “has the right to have a fully human (and not artificially induced) origin and to receive the gift of a life that manifests both the dignity of the giver and that of the receiver.”

“Considering this, the legitimate desire to have a child cannot be transformed into a ‘right to a child’ that fails to respect the dignity of that child as the recipient of the gift of life.”

The Vatican had previously published its most articulated position on gender in 2019, when the Congregation for Catholic Education rejected the idea that people can choose or change their genders and insisted on the complementarity of biologically male and female sex organs to create new life.

The new document from the more authoritative Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith quotes from that 2019 education document, but tempers the tone. Significantly, it doesn’t repeat the 1986 language of a previous doctrinal document that said homosexual people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect but that homosexual actions are “intrinsically disordered.”

In a news conference to introduce the document, Fernandez acknowledged that the “intrinsically disordered” language was very strong and that there might be a better way, “with other words,” to express the church’s vision of sex as being a perfect union between husband and wife to create new life.

“It’s true, the expression could find other words to express this mystery,” he said.

The Rev. James Martin, who has called for the Catholic Church to extend greater outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics, said the gender terminology was similar to past declarations. But he welcomed the condemnation of legislation and violence against LGBTQ+ people.

“That cannot be repeated too often as an offense against human dignity. The LGBTQ person, like everyone else, has infinite dignity,” he said in an email.

Francis has made reaching out to LGBTQ+ people a hallmark of his papacy, ministering to trans Catholics and insisting that the Catholic Church must welcome all children of God.

But he has also denounced “gender theory” as the “worst danger” facing humanity today, an “ugly ideology” that threatens to cancel out God-given differences between man and woman. He has blasted in particular what he calls the “ideological colonization” of the West in the developing world, where development aid is sometimes conditioned on adopting Western ideas about gender and reproductive health.

Transgender activists immediately called the document “hurtful” and devoid of the voices and experiences of real trans people, especially in its distinction between transgender people and intersex people.

“The suggestion that gender-affirming health care — which has saved the lives of so many wonderful trans people and enabled them to live in harmony with their bodies, their communities and (God) — might risk or diminish trans people’s dignity is not only hurtful but dangerously ignorant,” said Mara Klein, a nonbinary, transgender activist who has participated in Germany’s church reform project.

“Seeing that, in contrast, surgical interventions on intersex people — which if performed without consent especially on minors often cause immense physical and psychological harm for many intersex people to date — are assessed positively just seems to expose the underlying hypocrisy further,” Klein said.



The document comes at a time of some backlash against transgender people, including in the United States where Republican-led state legislatures are considering a new round of bills restricting medical care for transgender youths — and in some cases, adults. In addition, bills to govern youths’ pronouns, sports teams and bathrooms at school are also under consideration, as well as some books and school curriculums.

“On top of the rising hostility towards our communities, we are faced with a church that does not listen and refuses to see the beauty of creation that can be found in our biographies,” Klein said in an email.

https://apnews.com/article/vatican-gender-surrogacy-abortion-pope-3f84d8eb97f045b0cfb0ec1efa4e614e
 
The position on gender affirming surgery is consistent, imo, with what the Catholic Church has always stood for. The position on surrogacy surprises me because I didn't think it was on their radar. But when I think about it, it does make sense for the church to not support surrogacy.

I'm a big fan of consistency and this strikes me as consistent. I do wonder how couples who are pursuing alternative approaches to pregnancy will react to this if they're already going down this road.
 
Well you don't need to be a practicing catholic to come to the conclusion that gender surgeries are a grotesque excentricity. You want to chop off your dick? Whatever just don't seek my approval.
 
sex reassignment surgeries are not a violation of dignity, that's straight abuse.

p.s. notice how "transsexuals" became "transgenders", and "sex reassignment" became "gender affirming"?
Term "gender" has replaced "sex", and so has lunacy replaced common sense.
 
sex reassignment surgeries are not a violation of dignity, that's straight abuse.

p.s. notice how "transsexuals" became "transgenders", and "sex reassignment" became "gender affirming"?
Term "gender" has replaced "sex", and so has lunacy replaced common sense.
They dropped the 'sex' element of it because nobody was fooled into thinking you could change your biological sex. They had to reword it to give it some form of legitimacy, but still, nobody is fooled.
 
There's zero successful transsexual in the world, since no sex transfer has ever taken place.It's just mentally ill people mutilating themselves into a grotesque imagining, and yelling at society to reinforce their delusions.
they should be in mental institutions, but because they're worth a lot of money mutilated, the pharma complex pushes the "trans" as legitimate, and in certain places has co-opted the police/judicial mechanisms to punish disent.

Any reasonable person sees it for what it is. Vatican's position on this is just the mainstream reasonable position.
 
sex reassignment surgeries are not a violation of dignity, that's straight abuse.

p.s. notice how "transsexuals" became "transgenders", and "sex reassignment" became "gender affirming"?
Term "gender" has replaced "sex", and so has lunacy replaced common sense.
George Carlin's vision of the pussification of society through the use of doublespeak and euphemisms has come into fruition.
 
There's zero successful transsexual in the world, since no sex transfer has ever taken place.It's just mentally ill people mutilating themselves into a grotesque imagining, and yelling at society to reinforce their delusions.
they should be in mental institutions, but because they're worth a lot of money mutilated, the pharma complex pushes the "trans" as legitimate, and in certain places has co-opted the police/judicial mechanisms to punish disent.

Any reasonable person sees it for what it is. Vatican's position on this is just the mainstream reasonable position.
Weird how you bigots can't stop talking about it though.
 
Interesting that no one else has an opinion of the surrogacy part of this yet.
 
There's zero successful transsexual in the world, since no sex transfer has ever taken place.It's just mentally ill people mutilating themselves into a grotesque imagining, and yelling at society to reinforce their delusions.
they should be in mental institutions, but because they're worth a lot of money mutilated, the pharma complex pushes the "trans" as legitimate, and in certain places has co-opted the police/judicial mechanisms to punish disent.

Any reasonable person sees it for what it is. Vatican's position on this is just the mainstream reasonable position.
Loads of people modify their bodies outside of a transgender surgery, all trying to look like some invented image of themselves.

Yet because it's a genital, prudes flip their lids.

Grow up and just let people be.
 
retarded take. they should grow up and stop forcing their mental illness upon society.
They shouldn't force anything on anyone, but they are allowed to exist.

You're just doing what you think they're doing by insisting everyone follows your nonsense rules and conforms to whatever you can cope with.

That's retarded, dude.

Nobody should force anyone to do or not do whatever they wish with their own bodies - as adults, of course.

Part of this might mean addressing your own preconceived notions of what all trans people are 'trying to force'. You might just be more of a zealot than most trans people who keep to themselves. In other words, you're likely a bigger problem than many of 'them'.
 
