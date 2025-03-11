  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Vance’s Cousin Exposes Him Badly ( Full Interview Today )

Deaths Head

Deaths Head

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 9, 2018
Messages
1,560
Reaction score
1,219
Guys more of a snake then I even thought . The Trump administration just keeps winning….lol

 
Wow some Ukrainian die hard upset that Zelensky is going to be cut off. Cry more

He should have joined the pro Ukrainian group that ambushed his 3 year old
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Wow some Ukrainian die hard upset that Zelensky is going to be cut off. Cry more

He should have joined the pro Ukrainian group that ambushed his 3 year old
Click to expand...

Even JD Vance agreed with his cousin:

But before becoming one of Trump’s fiercest allies and defenders, Vance sharply criticized the former president. During the 2016 presidential election, Vance wrote that he goes “back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a–hole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler.”

but considering he is a spineless lackey, he changed his tune.
At least JD's cousin still has a backbone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lsa
Elections Hulk Hogan suggests Trump may nominate him for position in administration
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,182
Messages
57,012,796
Members
175,496
Latest member
fighting_falco

Share this page

Back
Top