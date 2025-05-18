Van Damme vs Arnold accent, who has the better excuse?

Van Damme sounds like he has a learning disability, similiar to GSP. Arnolds is weird but theres something I about it I can handle. He doesnt speak so damn slow and forced.

It must have been torture listening to Van Dammes accent for Americans?

French people do have thick accents but they can still speak better than Jean Claude.
 
lsa said:
what is your excuse?
Click to expand...

I loved Cyborg and No Retreat No Surrender because Van Damme shut up in those.

I could never embrace Van Damme for his accent and I rejected Seagal for his ponytail.
 
