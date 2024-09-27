PC Valve has updated Steam Subscriber Agreement

From the announcement:

We’ve eliminated the requirement that disputes be resolved by individual arbitration. As always, we encourage you to contact Steam Support when you have any issues, as that will nearly always be the best way to reach a solution. But if that doesn’t work, the updated SSA now provides that any disputes are to go forward in court instead of arbitration. We’ve also removed the class action waiver, as well as the cost and fee-shifting provisions, that were in prior versions of the SSA.

For many of our customers (including the ones living in the EU and UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Quebec), these updates have limited impact as the arbitration rules did not apply to them even before the update.
www.gamingonlinux.com

Steam Subscriber Agreement updated for disputes removing the need for individual arbitration

Valve announced a change to the Steam Subscriber Agreement, which has been updated to remove the need for individual arbitration during disputes.
Disputes are to go to court instead of arbitration. Anyone have any insight on this? Did they get hosed in arbitration recently?

I have no issues with buying my games through Epic btw...
 
