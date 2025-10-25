Valter Walker just dropped the second best religious post-fight statement ever

It was dope, but...
Feel like the youngsters here have forgotten the greatest post-fight speech ever, Dennis Hallman’s “Jesus come quick…”
 
Lucaspmc said:
After Romero's classic "No for gay jesus", it was time for Valter Walker to praise God, even being an atheist himself:

"I'm a piece of shit, but I fear God (Lord Jesus Christ). I'm going to convert, I can feel it."
This dude is very good.
 
The Clean Juice Monster is the real deal. An actual submission guy like Werdum - not a lay and pray artist like Jailton. He’ll be fighting for the belt soon.
 
Convert ? Kid you been baptised and born catholic my friend.
 
