Valter Walker just dropped the second best religious post-fight statement ever

After Romero's classic "No for gay jesus", it was time for Valter Walker to praise God, even being an atheist himself:
"
"I'm a piece of shit, but I fear God (Lord Jesus Christ). I'm going to convert, I can feel it."
In local jails as well.I think I’ve heard similar ramblings on the street at 3am
Maybe he needs to fight Almeida. The LnP wrestler vs the Heel Hook God.This dude is very good.
You need to if your on the street at 3amI think I’ve heard similar ramblings on the street at 3am
haramWhy is he praising senor jesus if he's got a dagestani beard(no mustache)?
so like... 90% of them?The UFC should absolutely keep feeding him mediocre HWs who don't know how to defend heel hooks.