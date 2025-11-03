Media Valter Walker accuses Tom Aspinall of ruining heavyweight division’s image

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
119,858
Reaction score
233,250
walker-png-1761910235-17619102-3945-4596-1761910505.png

Valter Walker is issuing a vote of no confidence in the current champion of his division.

Current heavyweight beltholder Tom Aspinall retained his throne after a no contest against Ciryl Gane last Saturday. Due to Aspinall sustaining a simultaneous poke in both eyes, he could not continue and the fight was ruled a no contest. Aspinall’s decision to stop fighting divided fans and pundits, chief among those the fans inside of the Etihad Arena who went home disappointed as well as the fighters he calls colleagues and fellow roster mates.




Put rising contender Walker, who is on a four-fight finish streak, among those who are not pleased by how UFC 321 transpired. While some defend Aspinall’s decision to fight another day, others believe the heavyweight champion was searching for a way out. Walker believes Aspinall’s decision to stop fighting is a bad showing for the heavyweight division. According to the GOR MMA fighter, he does not believe fighters should quit because there is a neutral, third-party arbiter in the cage with his or her primary priority on fighter safety.

“This makes me little bit upset,” Walker remarked to Inside Fighting on Friday. “Tom made the heavyweights look bad. Because we are big guys, strong guys—this guy poked you in the eye one time, they gave you five minutes to recover, and you pulled out of the fight. He made us heavyweights look bad.”

Gladiators from the New Era​


READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Valter Walker Accuses Tom Aspinall of Ruining Heavyweight Division’s Image

Valter Walker is issuing a vote of no confidence in the current champion of his division.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Media Tom Aspinall: Road To Undisputed 🏆
2
Replies
22
Views
458
Brokenpromise
B
koa pomaikai
Media The record looks very bad for Aspinall if a fight goes past 4 minutes
2
Replies
37
Views
591
El Fernas
El Fernas
BroRogan
Media UFC 321 Embedded
Replies
15
Views
546
Prince Nephilim
Prince Nephilim
Captain Herb
Gane says he's taking Aspinall into 'deep waters'. Cardi B puts $250,000 on Tom, new betting curse?
2
Replies
37
Views
868
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
koa pomaikai
Media In the shadow of Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall must dominate Cyril Gane to establish legitimacy
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
icemun
icemun

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,312
Messages
58,034,982
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top