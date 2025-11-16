Valentina's resume

bjjwar said: Weili and Jooana would have been great wins but they were so small next to Valentina. She fought basically 1 great fighter, lost both fights and ran away to fight smaller soccer moms in the lower division lol How can you put Carmouche, Kaufman, Fiorot, Grasso, Taila, etc in a list and say these soccer moms with 0 training are great opponentsWeili and Jooana would have been great wins but they were so small next to Valentina. She fought basically 1 great fighter, lost both fights and ran away to fight smaller soccer moms in the lower division lol Click to expand...

-Carmouche and Kaufman were both former title challengers in the upper weightclass. They both fought Ronda Rousey for the title!!-Grasso had been the only one able to finish Valentina herself ever, not even Amanda could.-Fiorot and Santos are definitely not soccer moms, they gave Valentina a competitive fight.-Joanna is the same height and reach as Valentina, they were always in the same weightclass, that's why they fought so many times in Muay Thai back in the day. Remember Joanna was always killing herself yo make 115lbs.-Weili is smaller in fact, but in the male division you see guys like Topuria who is smaller than Oliveira big time. And you saw what he did.-Hiw can you say Amanda is the only good fighter she has fought, if she has fought literally all the best girl from ALL the dividion? Incluiding the one that finished Amanda herself...