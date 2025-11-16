Valentina's resume

Geniusss
I remember those times when ppl in this forum were always saying that Valentina was the worst champion out of all the female champs because she was only fighting soccer moms tomato cans
I never really understood that. She has literally fought all the best champions from all the division and all the main challengers from her own division
Amanda Nunes x2
Zhang Weili
Holly Holm
Jessica Andrade
Joanna
Julianna Peña
Liz Carmouche
Manon Fiorot
Alexa Grasso
Sarah Kaufman
Taila Santos
And the list goes on and on and on. Her list is really really impressive. Atp who is list for her? I can only thing of Kayla Harrison and Rose Namajunas, the only big names left for her list in all the female divisions
