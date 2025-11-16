Valentina's resume

I remember those times when ppl in this forum were always saying that Valentina was the worst champion out of all the female champs because she was only fighting soccer moms tomato cans

I never really understood that. She has literally fought all the best champions from all the division and all the main challengers from her own division

Amanda Nunes x2
Zhang Weili
Holly Holm
Jessica Andrade
Joanna
Julianna Peña
Liz Carmouche
Manon Fiorot
Alexa Grasso
Sarah Kaufman
Taila Santos

And the list goes on and on and on. Her list is really really impressive. Atp who is list for her? I can only thing of Kayla Harrison and Rose Namajunas, the only big names left for her list in all the female divisions

 
Valentina is "WMMA goat" for me. Her sharpness and explosivness was from diff world compared to other WMMA fighters. Funny how not many Russians / Muslim fanboys follow / root for her as they do for Khabib/Makhachev. She actually deserves more attention then they do.
 
How can you put Carmouche, Kaufman, Fiorot, Grasso, Taila, etc in a list and say these soccer moms with 0 training are great opponents 😂 Weili and Jooana would have been great wins but they were so small next to Valentina. She fought basically 1 great fighter, lost both fights and ran away to fight smaller soccer moms in the lower division lol.
 
I like Valentina. In my opinion, she's the most technical and most well-rounded female fighter ever.

Her fights with Nunes were uneventful, but Valentina simply lacked a bit of size compared to Amanda, let's be honest.
Valentina had a richer skillset, but Amanda had an edge in size & power, so both of their fights went pretty even as a result.

P4P Valentina is the best active female fighter on the planet, no doubt. #2 in my book is Dakota Ditcheva thus far, let's see what she can do in her career to become #1.
 
I remember those times when ppl in this forum were always saying that Valentina was the worst champion out of all the female champs because she was only fighting soccer moms tomato cans

I never really understood that. She has literally fought all the best champions from all the division and all the main challengers from her own division

Amanda Nunes x2
Zhang Weili
Holly Holm
Jessica Andrade
Joanna
Julianna Peña
Liz Carmouche
Manon Fiorot
Alexa Grasso
Sarah Kaufman
Taila Santos

And the list goes on and on and on. Her list is really really impressive. Atp who is list for her? I can only thing of Kayla Harrison and Rose Namajunas, the only big names left for her list in all the female divisions

Bro, everyone was saying she was fighting soccer moms because for a while there she was. Like, she went from fighting Holly and Nunes to Priscilla right after lol. Then she beat Joanna who wasn't big enough and was sorta on her way out. Then it was a string of lower level fighters like Eye, Chook, Maia, too small Andrade, etc.

This only happened because FLW was still getting established. They didn't even have a proper champ at the time. They just had Nicco lol.

Once the division started to sort itself out she started fighting better girls again. No one has questioned her quality of opponents since she fought Santos.
 
How can you put Carmouche, Kaufman, Fiorot, Grasso, Taila, etc in a list and say these soccer moms with 0 training are great opponents 😂 Weili and Jooana would have been great wins but they were so small next to Valentina. She fought basically 1 great fighter, lost both fights and ran away to fight smaller soccer moms in the lower division lol.
What how are you going to call Talia, Grasso, and Manon soccer moms??


Most of us thought Talia beat Val

Manon vs Val was 2-2 going into the 5th

Grasso FINISHED Valentina. Opinions were split 50/50 going into their second fight

IMG_6660.jpeg
 
The criticism make sense when you look at her early 125 fights, Cachoeira, Eye, Chookagian and Jennifer Maia aren't all time great wins by any standard
 
I like Valentina. In my opinion, she's the most technical and most well-rounded female fighter ever.

Her fights with Nunes were uneventful, but Valentina simply lacked a bit of size compared to Amanda, let's be honest.
Valentina had a richer skillset, but Amanda had an edge in size & power, so both of their fights went pretty even as a result.

P4P Valentina is the best active female fighter on the planet, no doubt. #2 in my book is Dakota Ditcheva thus far, let's see what she can do in her career to become #1.
Agreed. I was super impressed by her fights against Amanda who is much larger.

Valentina is the women's MMA goat IMO.
 
How can you put Carmouche, Kaufman, Fiorot, Grasso, Taila, etc in a list and say these soccer moms with 0 training are great opponents 😂 Weili and Jooana would have been great wins but they were so small next to Valentina. She fought basically 1 great fighter, lost both fights and ran away to fight smaller soccer moms in the lower division lol.
The difference in size between Val & Joanna / Weili was nearly the same difference in size between Val & Nunes. Judges says she lost but both fights were razor thin and could have went either way. It’s funny how Nunes could KO Rhonda, Cyborg, Meisha, and others but couldn’t even drop Val 1 time in 2 fights although she was smaller.

You’ll say those fighters are soccer moms with 0 training but they have accomplished a lot more than you and 99% of any other WMMA fighters.
 
It’s funny how Nunes could KO Rhonda, Cyborg, Meisha, and others but couldn’t even drop Val 1 time in 2 fights although she was smaller.

You’ll say those fighters are soccer moms with 0 training but they have accomplished a lot more than you and 99% of any other WMMA fighters.
It's funny that she could KO girls like Rhonda and Miesha, who learnt to strike off the back of a cereal box, and Cyborg, who used roids to get big and then only fought smaller girls, but couldn't KO a girl who was a many times world champion striker? What, bro?

And yeh, those girls did accomplish a lot, but they sure as shit didn't do it with striking skill that is even remotely close to Valentina's level. In terms of striking, Miesha and Ronda literally were soccer mom level lol.
 
Maia went on to become the Invicta champion at Bantamweight.

Carmouche went on to score several finishes and had a long, dominant reign in Bellator as their Flyweight champion.

By all means, they're high quality wins as well.

Valetina now says she wants Natalia Silva, Erin Blanchfield, and Kayla Muthafucking Harrison as her next opponents. She even said she will fight Nunes again if she wins her comeback fight. The best part of it, is that she MEANS it. She'll get in there with anyone. That's my champ.
 
The difference in size between Val & Joanna / Weili was nearly the same difference in size between Val & Nunes.
The size difference legitimately surprised me. Valentina has always been small (famously not cutting weight to make bantamweight and weighing in as low as 123.5 for flyweight), and I assumed Weili cut a decent amount of weight to make strawweight; why else would she be moving up?

Then they get into the cage and they really do look a weight class apart.
 
How can you put Carmouche, Kaufman, Fiorot, Grasso, Taila, etc in a list and say these soccer moms with 0 training are great opponents 😂 Weili and Jooana would have been great wins but they were so small next to Valentina. She fought basically 1 great fighter, lost both fights and ran away to fight smaller soccer moms in the lower division lol
-Carmouche and Kaufman were both former title challengers in the upper weightclass. They both fought Ronda Rousey for the title!!

-Grasso had been the only one able to finish Valentina herself ever, not even Amanda could.

-Fiorot and Santos are definitely not soccer moms, they gave Valentina a competitive fight.

-Joanna is the same height and reach as Valentina, they were always in the same weightclass, that's why they fought so many times in Muay Thai back in the day. Remember Joanna was always killing herself yo make 115lbs.

-Weili is smaller in fact, but in the male division you see guys like Topuria who is smaller than Oliveira big time. And you saw what he did.

-Hiw can you say Amanda is the only good fighter she has fought, if she has fought literally all the best girl from ALL the dividion? Incluiding the one that finished Amanda herself...

She maybe the best of all time including the dudes too to be honest. Its her fighting style that's so complete and how she does it. Its never a fluke, she puts a clinic on everyone.
 
Val lost twice to Nunes and shes the WMMA GOAT? I mean, ok, each to his own, but some facts cant be disregarded.

- Nunes moved up and beat Cyborg decisively, who hadnt lost in years.

- Nunes held BOTH titles and defended both a few times

No one did that. And I dont believe that will happen again.
 
